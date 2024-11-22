Brice Sensabaugh Explodes For 13 Points In Second Quarter

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz guard Brice Sensabaugh made sure his presence was felt in the second quarter against the San Antonio Spurs.

After playing a total of 13 minutes over the last six games, the guard got an opportunity to play on the road and exploded for 13 points in just eight first half minutes.

Sensabaugh showed off his offensive repertoire knocking down three three-pointers, and two layups to help the Jazz build a 16 point halftime lead.

Sensabaugh Re-Enters Lineup Against Spurs

Jazz coach Will Hardy had used Sensabaugh only once in the team’s last five games, playing the second-year guard 10 minutes in the Jazz’s loss to the Phoenix Suns on November 12.

With sixth-man Jordan Clarkson ruled out before the game due to plantar fasciitis, the team turned to Sensabaugh midway through the first half.

The Ohio State product missed his first two shots in the opening minutes of the second quarter against the Spurs, but found the bottom of the net on a three-pointer with 10 minutes left in the half.

Sensabuagh would connect on five of his next six shots from the floor over the ensuing six minutes.

“We’ve just got to keep it rolling,” Sensabaugh said at halftime. “We’re playing with a high pace and it’s providing good looks for us.”

The Jazz led by 16 points at the half after the guard’s breakout showing.

As a rookie, Sensabaugh averaged 7.5 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 32 appearances.

