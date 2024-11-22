Utah Hockey Club Losing Streak Increases To Three Games In Boston

BOSTON – The Utah Hockey Club fought hard but ultimately ended up dropping its third straight to the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Thursday.

The game was heavily defensive-minded for both sides, but with 11 more shots from Boston and more time spent in the box for Utah, it was a perfect storm for a Bruins win.

The Utah Hockey Club now looks forward to three more games away from home as they will travel to Pittsburgh, Toronto, and Montreal in the next week.

Pregame

As anticipated, more changes to the lines. Guenther to the top line, Crouse on the 2nd, and Schmaltz to the third. Bortuzzo joins Kesselring on the third D-line.#UtahHC https://t.co/zG76x8UL38 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 21, 2024

First Period

Keller just got absolutely smashed into the boards. Bruins are physical early in this one. Hitting the forecheck hard too.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Bortuzzo drops the gloves early in this one. Decent scrap. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Lawson Crouse to the box for 2 minutes for tripping. Utah PK up for the first time tonight.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Sergachev stops an odd man rush. Thats happened quite a bit this season and he seems to always hold his ground. That’s another reason you trade for an elite defenseman like they did.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Boston penalty. 2 minutes for tripping.#UtahHC with their first power play. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Another unsuccessful power play by #UtahHC Just not a lot of energy and movement. Game remains locked at 0-0 with 7:26 remaining in the first period. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

McBain to the box for 2 minutes for high sticking. Bruins power play back on the ice.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Bruins put one off the post during the power play just before it expired. That was some decent pressure from Boston. They generated a lot of chances, refused to let Utah clear their zone, and nearly scored twice. Vejmelka and the post bailed Utah out. Game remains tied. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Logan Cooley to the box for 2 minutes for slashing. Boston with its third PP opportunity. 2:23 remaining in the first period. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

End of the 1st period. Utah 0

Boston 0 SOG

Boston 15

Utah 5 Well, Veggie is playing great at least. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Scoreless after one. pic.twitter.com/PtOIuWIwUH — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 22, 2024

Second Period

Jack McBain back to the box for hooking. Boston’s PP unit will take the ice for the fourth time tonight.#UtahHC — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

Boston is banging on the door to score right now. Couple really nice one-timers but Vejmelka quickly says no. Ian Cole also saved one basically on the goal line.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Another penalty against Boston. Utah with a chance to take the lead on the power play. Still tied 0-0 with 14:31 left in the second period. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

This is an interesting game…collectively between the 2 teams the PP units are 0/6… Really thought this might be a fairly desperate performance for both teams tonight given their similar records but just not a lot of energy either side. 2P: 10:32

Tied 0-0 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Lamoureux shaken up after an awkward collision in the D-zone. Currently being attended to by a trainer. Looks ok for now. Something to keep an eye on.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Another power play to Boston 🙃 Logan Cooley to the box. 7th chance for the Bruins tonight. — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

You give a team enough chances and eventually they will score. Bruins lead 1-0. 2P: 7:19 https://t.co/RNe91g8v34 — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

This guy hasn’t scored for over a month. 5 on 4 advantage opened up a lot of space for the Bruins and Lindholm cleaned up an easy rebound. https://t.co/XM9m4tCgTu — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Bortuzzo drops the gloves again with Kastelic and goes down quick. Kastelic dominated the fight and landed some nasty blows. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Back out there. Appears fine. https://t.co/hjX6o6kXRH — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Headed to the third. pic.twitter.com/nTDakIPW9x — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 22, 2024

Third Period

Forward lines appear completely different after the first two periods. Keller, Hayton, Schmaltz

Maccelli, Bjugstad, Crouse

Guenther, Cooley, McBain

Kerfoot, Stenlund, Carcone These are essentially the same lines from the first week of the season.#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

7th power play for the Bruins coming up after Kesselring heads to the box… — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Guenther getting involved with 6’4 Mark Kastelic who already beat Bortuzzo twice tonight. Couple shoves and jersey tugs. It’s bold. But I like it. Someone needs to step up here and get the team going. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Boston penalty. UTAH HAS TO SCORE HERE. perfect opportunity to tie the game and get some momentum late. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Update: They didn’t. 0/4 tonight…0/11 over the last 2 games. https://t.co/9mgijVVoOM — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Vejmelka to the bench. Extra attacker on. 1:47 to go. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Stenlund with a penalty for slashing. 1:38 to go in the third period. Brutal time to take one. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Empty net goal and the Bruins lead 2-0 with 58 seconds left. That should do it. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Hold on. Goal is under review for a potential high stick. https://t.co/Tax0uExxoR — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Confirmed high stick against Boston. No goal. Score remains 1-0. — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 22, 2024

Final from Boston. pic.twitter.com/4MvOYkX30y — Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockeyclub) November 22, 2024

