Man killed after being hit by a car in South Salt Lake, police say

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A man is dead after he was hit by a car in South Salt Lake Thursday evening, police say.

Detective Ryan Alvarez with the South Salt Lake Police Department told KSL TV that the 52-year-old man was hit at 3116 S. State Street at approximately 8 p.m.

Alvarez said the man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and died at the hospital.

The driver of the car, a 43-year-old woman, stayed on at the scene of the accident and is cooperating with the police investigation, Alvarez said.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.