CRIME

Man found dead after being shot, suspect taken into custody hours later

Nov 21, 2024, 10:20 PM | Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 2:48 pm

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MURRAY — A man is in police custody for his alleged involvement in the death of another man who was shot and killed in a parking lot Thursday night.

According to the  Murray Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4460 S Fairbourne Ave. When police arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound and attempted first-aid, but he died on the scene.

On Friday afternoon, the department announced they took another man in his 20s into custody for questioning.

Police said charges are pending and have not released the name of the man in its custody.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.

