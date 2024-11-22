Person found dead in Murray after reports of a shooting, police say

MURRAY — Police are investigating what led to the death of an individual who was found dead after reports of gunfire Thursday evening.

The Murray Police Department told KSL TV that officers responded to a report of a shooting at 4460 S Fairbourne Ave. When police arrived, they found one person dead.

Police said they would investigate the case throughout the night and would likely have more information on Friday morning.

This is a breaking news story and may be updated when more information is provided.