Steelers RB Jaylen Warren Powers In First Touchdown Of Season Through Snow

Nov 21, 2024, 9:28 PM

CLEVELAND –  The snow couldn’t stop former East High standout Jaylen Warren as he ran in his first touchdown of the season against the Cleveland Browns on Thursday Night Football.

After the Steelers were unable to get into the end zone through three quarters, Warren ended the drought in the fourth.

Set up on the three-yard line, Pittsburgh handed it off up the middle and Warren bounced off tackles on his way to six.

The touchdown was Warren’s first of the season.

The former Panther took 11 carries for 45 yards and a score on the ground. He added three receptions for 19 yards through the air.

Pittsburgh ultimately went on to lose after a last-minute TD from Cleveland, 24-19. The Steelers still sit atop the AFC North with a record of 8-3.

In nine games played this year, Warren has 75 carries for 303 yards and a touchdown. He’s added 21 receptions fr 142 yards.

About Jaylen Warren

Before his college career, the Salt Lake City, Utah native was a standout player for the East High Leopards.

Following his time in high school, Warren played for the Snow College Badgers and Utah State Aggies. During his two seasons with USU, Warren ran the ball 151 times for 821 yards and eight touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, the running back transferred to Oklahoma State. During his lone season with the Cowboys, Warren had 256 carries for 1,216 yards and 11 touchdowns. He helped the Cowboys reach the Big 12 title game with an 11-2 regular season record, including 8-1 in conference play.

Oklahoma State defeated No. 5 Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. Warren ran the ball 19 times for 82 yards in the win.

After the 2022 NFL Draft, Warren signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent.

As a rookie, Warren ran the ball 77 times for 379 yards and a touchdown. He also recorded 28 receptions for 214 yards. In 2023, he took 149 carries for 784 yards and four touchdowns.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

