SEC Commissioner Unintentionally Makes Strong Playoff Case For BYU

PROVO, Utah – Who knew SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey was so impressed with the strength of schedule metrics from BYU football this season?

On Thursday, the 10th-year Commissioner of the SEC went to X and shared a post with a strength of schedule graphic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey promotes the strength of SEC schedules

The graphic featured the toughest schedules among teams in the top 15 of this week’s College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

Interesting to read analysis from others as they examine “strength of schedule” in college football…it does seem there is a trend to be identified… pic.twitter.com/pXSfxRMxvL — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) November 21, 2024

Sankey wrote, “Interesting to read analysis from others as they examine ‘strength of schedule’ in college football…it does seem there is a trend to be identified…”

Obviously, he was referring to the six SEC teams ranked within this week’s Top 15 of the Playoff rankings holding the strongest strength of schedules. The strength of schedule ratings he used were averages from ESPN’s FPI, Massey, and Sagarin ratings.

However, after the SEC teams, BYU had the strongest strength of schedule among the Top 15 teams in the Playoff Rankings.

BYU football looked good on Sankey’s schedule graphic

The 9-1 Cougars, who fell from No. 6 to No. 14 after a four-point loss to 4-6 Kansas last week, have a strength of schedule that ranks at 39.3, higher than Penn State, Oregon, and Ohio State.

Some national media personalities had some fun with the unintentional stat in favor of BYU.

NBC Sports’ Nicole Auerbach wrote, “As expected, the SEC commissioner arguing that BYU should be ranked higher by the committee.”

As expected, the SEC commissioner arguing that BYU should be ranked higher by the committee https://t.co/PyDgC1AeS3 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 21, 2024

CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah joined the fun discourse, asking CFP Committee Chairman Warde Manuel about the discrepancy between BYU and Miami after the first playoff rankings.

Jeyarajah posted on X, “Touching move by Greg Sankey to point out BYU should be ahead of Penn State and Ohio State.”

Touching move by Greg Sankey to point out BYU should be ahead of Penn State and Ohio State https://t.co/w6GlBbJtIR — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) November 21, 2024

BYU football has played a challenging schedule this season. They knocked off SMU in week two, and the Mustangs have since went on to lead the ACC standings in the penultimate week of the regular season.

Despite beating SMU, BYU is ranked behind the Mustangs in this week’s Playoff Top 25.

Other notable wins for BYU include Kansas State, Baylor, and Utah.

BYU will likely get a strength of schedule boost this week, facing No. 21 Arizona State in Tempe.

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 11 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper