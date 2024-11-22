Crimson Cliffs Completes Epic Comeback To Win 4A State Championship

SALT LAKE CITY – Crimson Cliffs needed the largest comeback in Utah state history to knock off the Spanish Fork Dons 57-55 in triple overtime. The Mustangs trailed by 21 points with eight minutes to play but somehow found a way to force overtime before sealing the win.

First Quarter

Spanish Fork opened with the football but was forced to punt following a short drive. The Dons defense then forced Crimson Cliffs into a turnover on downs, getting the football back near midfield.

On second down, Crimson Cliffs defense made a play. Mustangs linebacker Josh Avery picked off a pass to give his team the football at the 50. Two plays later, Crimson Cliffs moved into the red zone on a long completion. On 2nd-and-goal, McCord Christiansen took a handoff and found easy sledding into the end zone.

Crimson Cliffs led 7-0 after the extra point.

Second Quarter

Spanish Fork found offensive success on their first drive of the quarter. The Dons ran three plays inside the one-yard line before Kaden Vest punched through for a touchdown.

With momentum on their side, Spanish Fork picked off a Crimson Cliffs pass on the next drive to get the ball back.

Wasting no time, SF scored their second straight TD to take a 14-7 lead after McKay Smith found Brock Jacobson in the end zone.

Crimson Cliffs scored almost immediately on their next possession. A short screen pass to Maddux Alofipo tied the game at 14.

Spanish Fork got the football with less than two minutes on the clock and moved the length of the field. Vest’s second rushing TD gave the Dons a 21-14 lead with just ten seconds left in the half,

Third Quarter

Crimson Cliffs returned the second-half kickoff to midfield, giving themselves a good field position to start the drive. Penalties put the Mustangs behind the sticks, forcing a punt.

Spanish Fork went on the offensive but nearly had its drive derailed by penalties. The Dons overcame 2nd-and-30 to create a 1st-and-goal inside the five. On fourth down, Vest ran through a defender for a touchdown. Vest’s third TD gave Spanish Fork a 28-14

A three-and-out for Crimson Cliffs gave the football back to Spanish Fork.

Spanish Fork was driving at the end of the quarter.

Fourth Quarter

A touchdown pass to Ryder Bowen gave the Dons a nearly insurmountable 35-14 lead early in the fourth.

Crimson Cliffs needed a fast score, and they got it. McCord Christiansen scored his second TD with a long run, cutting the deficit to 14.

The Dons added a quick touchdown when Vest broke a long run for his fourth TD of the night.

Crimson Cliffs bounced back with their back against a wall. The Mustangs easily moved the ball, scoring a touchdown when McCord Christiansen threw a TD to Boston Barrow.

Following a fortuitous Dons fumble, Crimson Cliffs scored a long touchdown, cutting the deficit to seven with 3:34 to play.

Crimson Cliffs forced the Dons to punt, getting the football back with 2:03 to play and down a touchdown. The Mustangs needed a big fourth down play to get into the red zone, setting up a chance to force overtime. Malakai Alofipo caught a touchdown pass to complete the 21-point fourth-quarter comeback and force overtime.

Overtime

Spanish Fork opened the extra period with the football. The Dons picked up two first downs, setting up Kaden Vest’s fifth rushing TD of the game.

Crimson Cliffs came back with their own touchdown as an answer. Maddux Alofipo scored his second receiving TD to tie the game at 49.

Second Overtime

The Mustangs got possession first in the second overtime. Crimson Cliffs scored but couldn’t convert the two-point conversion. CCHS led 55-49, needing a stop.

Spanish Fork scored but failed to convert the two-point conversion, forcing a third overtime.

Third Overtime

Forced to go for two in the third OT period, Kaden Vest was stopped short of the goal line by Crimson Cliffs. The Mustangs turned around and punched the football over the goal line to finish a 21-point comeback with eight minutes to play.

The victory gives Crimson Cliffs its second straight state championship.

