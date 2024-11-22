On the Site:
Arizona State Football Unveils Throwback Helmet For BYU Game

Nov 21, 2024

TEMPE, Ariz. – BYU football will face an Arizona State team sporting a classic helmet.

No. 21 Arizona State will wear their throwback Sparky helmet with a white facemask. When BYU faced ASU in 1994 and 1995, the Sun Devils wore a helmet with a Sparky logo and a white facemask.

The mascot “Sparky” was a mainstay on Arizona State’s helmets until the 2011 season, when they began featuring the pitchfork logo.

Sparky celebrated his 78th birthday earlier this week. The Sun Devils are pulling out all the stops for their mascot’s birthday and their homecoming matchup against BYU. It’s the first time BYU is playing Arizona State in Tempe since 1997.

Media who cover the Sun Devils have called Saturday’s game the biggest for ASU since they hosted Notre Dame in 2014.

No. 14 BYU football will wear a royal blue helmet with a white facemask, white jersey, and royal blue pants. The Cougars last donned this uniform combination against Arkansas in 2013. BYU won that game 38-31.

Like the Arkansas game a year ago, BYU enters Saturday’s game against Arizona State as an underdog. Since the royal blue helmet was reintroduced into BYU’s uniform identity in 2021, BYU is 2-0 with this combination. The other instance was at Stanford in 2022.

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM — Extended pregame begins at 11 a.m.)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

