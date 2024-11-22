On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
SALT LAKE CITY — A 50-year-old man has died after he was seemingly malnourished and experienced an apparent medical incident in downtown Salt Lake City Thursday evening, according to Salt Lake City police.

At approximately 5 p.m., the Salt Lake City Police Department responded in the area of 800 South and 700 East after two separate 911 callers reported the man was naked, shaking, disoriented and going through trash there.

Because of the situation described by the two callers, social workers with SLCPD responded alongside two officers to assist the man.

“The man’s physical condition appeared very thin, weak and malnourished, based on a preliminary review of body-worn camera footage,” SLCPD said. “The man did not answer any of the officers’ questions.”

The officers requested medical crews to give the man a psychological evaluation and medical treatment. They helped him with clothing and blankets to “warm him up,” while they waited, according to SLCPD Chief Mike Brown.

At one point, they handcuffed him before paramedics arrived, because he repeatedly tried to stand despite instructions to remain seated. However, SLCPD said officers did not use physical force or fight the man at all.

Gold Cross arrived to take the man to the hospital, and the officers and social workers followed the ambulance there. While the man was inside it, his condition worsened, police said. Despite efforts to save his life by medical personnel, he died at the hospital.

“The specific cause and manner of death is not yet known and will be determined by the medical examiner,” SLCPD said.

The incident, while not caused by officer gunshots or deadly force, still qualified as an “officer-involved incident,” according to police. Per protocol, the two officers who interacted with him were placed on paid administrative leave. The investigation would further be conducted by West Jordan police.

“I’m proud of how our officers handled this incident,” Brown said. “They approached this tragic situation with compassion and took steps to help …”

The man’s name was not released.

