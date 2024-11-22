On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Weekend Bangerter Highway closures expected in South Jordan, Taylorsville

Nov 22, 2024, 10:45 AM

bangerter highway...

A portion of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan will be closed overnight. (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SOUTH JORDAN — The Utah Department of Transportation will close parts of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan and Taylorsville over the weekend.

Bangerter will close between 9000 S and 10400 S to allow crews to install a new pedestrian bridge.

The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until Saturday at 5 a.m.

“Traffic will be detoured off the highway onto 2700 or 4000 West, then back onto Bangerter Highway,” UDOT said in a press release.

a map of the south jordan bangerter closure

A portion of Bangerter Highway will be closed in South Jordan as crews install a pedestrian bridge. (Utah Department of Transportation)

UDOT originally scheduled the closure for last week but it had to delay due to snow.

According to UDOT, the new pedestrian bridge will allow for safer access to neighborhoods and schools in the area.

In Taylorsville, drivers will see closures around 4700 S and Bangerter as crews do utility work.

Closures start Friday at 9 p.m. and last until Sunday at 7 a.m.

UDOT said drivers going south on Bangerter will be unable to access westbound 4700 S. And, drivers going east on 4700 S will not be able to access southbound Bangerter.

map of taylorsville bangerter and 4700 s closure

A portion of Bangerter Highway will be closed in Taylorsville as crews do utility work. (Utah Department of Transportation)

“Construction in both of these areas is part of UDOT’s decade-long efforts to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges,” UDOT said.

