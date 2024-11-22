SOUTH JORDAN — The Utah Department of Transportation will close parts of Bangerter Highway in South Jordan and Taylorsville over the weekend.

Bangerter will close between 9000 S and 10400 S to allow crews to install a new pedestrian bridge.

The closure starts at 10 p.m. Friday and lasts until Saturday at 5 a.m.

“Traffic will be detoured off the highway onto 2700 or 4000 West, then back onto Bangerter Highway,” UDOT said in a press release.

UDOT originally scheduled the closure for last week but it had to delay due to snow.

According to UDOT, the new pedestrian bridge will allow for safer access to neighborhoods and schools in the area.

In Taylorsville, drivers will see closures around 4700 S and Bangerter as crews do utility work.

Closures start Friday at 9 p.m. and last until Sunday at 7 a.m.

UDOT said drivers going south on Bangerter will be unable to access westbound 4700 S. And, drivers going east on 4700 S will not be able to access southbound Bangerter.

“Construction in both of these areas is part of UDOT’s decade-long efforts to eliminate stoplights on Bangerter Highway by converting intersections into interchanges,” UDOT said.