On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Hogle Zoo’s black-footed cat transferred to Texas

Nov 22, 2024, 1:32 PM

Gaia the black-footed cat...

Gaia the black-footed cat will now take up residence at a Texas zoo. (Utah's Hogle Zoo)

(Utah's Hogle Zoo)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo has transferred its black-footed cat to a zoo in Texas as part of a breeding program.

Gaia the black-footed cat arrived at Hogle Zoo in 2023.

“Weighing in at just under three pounds, Gaia became a guest sensation when she arrived at Hogle Zoo in 2023 from Fossil Rim Wildlife Center,” Hogle Zoo said in a press release. “Her huge eyes, small demeanor, and vital role in conserving her vulnerable species made headlines across the globe.

She was brought to Hogle to breed with the zoo’s other black-footed cat, Ryder.

However, the zoo had to euthanize Ryder in July of this year after he developed advanced kidney disease.

The Black-footed Cat Consortium, an organization dedicated to maintaining a diverse and healthy population of these cats, recommended Gaia’s transfer to Texas to give her the chance to breed.

Gaia will now take up residence at the Cameron Park Zoo in Waco, Texas.

Hogle Zoo said it plans to house black-footed cats again in the future.

Black-footed cat: Deadly but vulnerable

Although Gaia’s species are small, they’re also deadly.

Black-footed cats have a 60% success rate in hunting, according to Discover Wildlife. Comparatively, some big cats like lions and tigers have success rates of less than 30%.

Despite their hunting prowess, the International Union for Conservation of Nature has listed black-footed cats as a vulnerable species since 2002.

This means the cats are at risk of extinction if the circumstances threatening them do not change.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Gaia the black-footed cat...

Sam Herrera

Hogle Zoo’s black-footed cat transferred to Texas

Gaia the black-footed cat was transferred from Utah's Hogle Zoo to a zoo in Texas in order to allow her the chance to breed.

5 seconds ago

FILE - Turkeys gather together at a farm in Lebanon, Pa., on April 11, 2012. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke,...

Jacob Freeman

Avian flu affecting Utah turkey facilities, UDAF confirms

Four new cases of avian flu outbreaks have been reported in Utah, affecting three Piute County turkey facilities, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said in a press release.

17 minutes ago

Then-Rep. Matt Gaetz attends the 2024 Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwauk...

Kristen Holmes, CNN

Matt Gaetz says he’s not returning to Congress next year

Former Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz, who withdrew from consideration as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general on Thursday, said Friday he will not be returning to Congress next year.

55 minutes ago

park city mountain resort opening day...

Karah Brackin

Skiers and snowboarders celebrate Park City Mountain Resort ski season opening

Park City Mountain Resort opened for ski season on Friday and skier and snowboarders had goals in mind for the season ahead.

1 hour ago

A southern Utah man was charged with DUI and causing a crash taht killed two children i the car, ev...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Man who allegedly supplied drugs to woman charged with manslaughter

A man investigators say sold fentanyl and methamphetamine to a woman, which ultimately led to her overdose death, is now facing criminal charges.

1 hour ago

byu flags and rival u of u flags...

Allessandra Harris Gurr, KSL NewsRadio

Reasons why BYU students are rooting for a rival this weekend

Is rooting for the team up north possible for BYU Football fans? Those we spoke with said they'll grin and bear it.

2 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Hogle Zoo’s black-footed cat transferred to Texas