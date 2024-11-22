On the Site:
PARK CITY — Skiers and snowboarders celebrated the first day of ski season at Park City Mountain Resort on Friday.

A cold snap in November, coupled with a new snowmaking system on some key runs meant Park City Mountain opened with more than 325 acres of terrain.

“Park City Mountain as a whole: We are one of the largest resorts in North America. When we are fully open, we have over 7,000 acres of skiable terrain … We’re excited to open just a little more terrain this year and open some of our new runs this year earlier than ever,” said Emily McDonald, Park City Mountain communications manager.

Big celebrates and high hopes

On the slopes in Canyons Village on Park City Mountain, Jon Haigh sported a birthday sign as he skied on Friday.

He was celebrating a big birthday on opening day at his home resort.

“Number 80 birthday,” Haigh said. “My seventeenth year here in a row … This is quite a way to live.”

Even on a bad knee, Haigh said there is no such thing as a bad day for skiing around here.

“I’m up for a new knee in April … Consistency. Light. This is year 77 as a skier,” he said.

Other skiers on the mountain had big goals at the start of the season.

“I skied about 135 days last year,” said Trek Martin.

“Get out here as much as I can. Get in as many turns in as I can,” said Richard Overmyer.

Over the weekend, the resort hopes that with an expected snowstorm, it will be able to continue opening more runs.

