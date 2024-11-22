On the Site:
HEALTH

Avian flu affecting Utah turkey facilities, UDAF confirms

Nov 22, 2024, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:31 pm

BY JACOB FREEMAN


TAYLORSVILLE — Four new cases of avian flu outbreaks have been reported in Utah, affecting three Piute County turkey facilities, the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said in a press release.

“Between November 10 to 19, 2024, three turkey farms in Piute County totaling 107,800 turkeys and one backyard flock of 253 birds in Salt Lake County were confirmed positive for HPAI,” the department said. “Though the overall risk to public health remains low, HPAI is a serious disease, requiring rapid response, including depopulation of affected flocks as it is highly contagious and fatal to poultry.”

There are currently five poultry farms in Utah under quarantine, according to the department.

In the backyard flock because it’s so deadly, all but 33 birds died. All the turkeys are being depopulated because it’s highly contagious,” said Caroline Hargraves with the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Officials said affected birds were depopulated within 24 hours of the reported outbreaks, and that impacts on food supply are expected to be limited.

“State and federal personnel are on-site to ensure all requirements for disinfection and proper disposal are followed,” the department said.

Officials said that poultry owners should “practice strong biosecurity and monitor flocks for signs of illness.”

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food asked poultry owners to report sick birds to the State Veterinarian’s Office at statevet@utah.gov. They also said that people interacting with sick birds should take special precautions including using personal protective equipment.

