Part of Capitol Reef’s Scenic Drive reopening next week

Nov 22, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 3:27 pm

An updated photo of Scenic Drive within Capitol Reef National Park. (National Park Service)

(National Park Service)

Sam Herrera's Profile Picture

BY SAM HERRERA


KSLTV.com

TORREY, Wayne County — Part of Scenic Drive in Capitol Reef National Park will reopen next week after a months-long closure to rehabilitate the road.

The National Park Service said in a press release that the rehabilitation project had seen delays due to scheduling and cold temperatures.

But now that crews have been able to install the first layer of new pavement, Scenic Drive will partially reopen.

Park officials said that the section of Scenic Drive to the Grand Wash intersection will open on Nov. 26.

More work on Scenic Drive will continue through the winter. Drivers may run into lane closures, so NPS advised caution.

Some Scenic Drive closures still in place

The portion of Scenic Drive from the Grand Wash intersection to Capitol Gorge will remain closed.

This closure includes the new Capitol Gorge bathroom and parking lot.

“There will be no vehicle, bicycle, or pedestrian access beyond the closure,” NPS said.

The section between Grand Wash and Capitol Gorge is slated to reopen in late December.

The parking lot at the Capitol Reef National Park Visitor Center is also partially closed as crews work to expand the lot.

NPS advised that Scenic Drive will close back down again in the spring to allow crews to install the second and final layer of pavement.

