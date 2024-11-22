CEDAR CITY — An 18-year-old who shot and killed a man in Kanarraville was sentenced to one year in jail and three years of probation on Monday.

Although he was arrested following the death of 33-year-old Jonathan Brooks, Kyle Black Jessop was never charged with anything related to the man’s death.

The man pleaded guilty on Oct. 7 in 5th District Court to possession of a firearm as a restricted person and drug possession with intent to distribute, both third-degree felonies, and was sentenced to two terms of zero to five years in prison. But the prison sentences were suspended in favor of 360 days in jail.

Jessop called 911 on July 17, reporting he had shot a man who had “attempted to sexually assault him,” according to charging documents. He admitted to officers when they arrived that he had used a rifle to shoot the man while under the influence of controlled substances.

St. George News reported that at Monday’s hearing, deputy Iron County attorney Shane Klenk said there was evidence that Brooks had been acting violent and threatening, possibly due to drugs Jessop admitted he had provided Brooks.

He said ultimately prosecutors decided they could not meet the burden required to prove any homicide-related charges.

Jessop has already been in jail for about four months since the shooting occurred.

Following his jail sentence, Jessop will be on probation for three years. During this time he was ordered to complete community service and stay away from alcohol and drugs.

As a result of a plea deal, a second charge for possession of a firearm, a third-degree felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia and consuming alcohol as a minor, both class B misdemeanors, were dismissed.