Jazz Sign David Jones To Two-Way Contract

Nov 22, 2024, 2:22 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced Friday that they have signed wing David Jones from the Mexico City Capitanes to a two-way contract.

In a corresponding move, the Jazz waived guard Jason Preston to open up the two-way roster spot.

Jazz Sign David Jones

Jones joins the Jazz after playing four games for Mexico City in the G League.

The 22-year-old averaged 21.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.0 steals in 29.0 minutes per contest while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. 

The wing played for the Philadelphia 76ers during the Salt Lake City and Las Vegas Summer Leagues after going unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft.

Jones played for three different schools during his four-year college career.

The Dominican Republic native began his career at DePaul, transferred to St. John’s prior to his junior season, and played his final season at Memphis.

Jones was named to the All-AAC after averaging 21.8 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jazz Waive Jason Preston

Preston first signed with the Jazz on January 8 making 26 appearances with the Salt Lake City Stars and seven games with the main roster.

The guard averaged 1.7 points and 2.3 assists in 10.1 minutes per game with the Jazz.

Preston appeared in only one game for the Stars this season before his release.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

