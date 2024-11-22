On the Site:
Nov 22, 2024, 3:41 PM

Traffic moves along I-15 during rush hour in Salt Lake City. The holiday travel season begins this weekend and AAA says a lot of people are going to take a road trip this Thanksgiving. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News)

BY BRITT JOHNSON, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — The holiday travel season begins this weekend, and travel experts with AAA said a lot of people will take a road trip this Thanksgiving.

AAA is predicting a record-breaking almost 80 million travelers this holiday. Julian Paredes with AAA said many Turkey Day travelers will be driving thanks to falling gas prices.

“The cost of travel is still pretty high, but it is coming down a little bit,” he said. “And the cost of gas is cheaper as well. It’s definitely going to motivate some people to drive a little bit more than they used to.”

However, that means preparation and safety will be key to enjoying a Thanksgiving road trip. AAA said it is anticipating a lot of calls for roadside assistance.

“[We see] a lot of people breaking down during Thanksgiving weekend,” Paredes said. “You definitely want to get your car checked out right now. At the very least, check out your car battery and your tires, because that’s the most common reasons why people call for help.”

With this many cars on the road, there could be some major delays. Paredes suggests trying to avoid the roads on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons.

“Get your day started in the morning if possible,” he said. “You want to avoid the afternoon hours as much as you can. That’s when the vast majority of people are going to be traveling.”

