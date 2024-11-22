On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS & ELECTIONS

Sen.-elect Curtis was one of the Republican senators who wouldn’t vote for Gaetz’s AG nomination, sources say

Nov 22, 2024, 4:42 PM

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, Utah’s incoming senator, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial ...

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, Utah’s incoming senator, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial board at the Deseret News office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2024. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

(Kristin Murphy, Deseret News)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Sources tell NBC that Some Republican senators, including a newly elected Utah senator, were planning to vote against President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general.

According to an NBC report, Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma, and Sen.-elect John Curtis of Utah were at least five Senate Republicans who were planning to vote against Matt Gaetz for attorney general.

NBC reported that the five senators “had communicated to other senators and those close to Trump that they were unlikely to be swayed, according to multiple people with direct knowledge.”

On Thursday, Gaetz announced his abrupt withdrawal as the nation’s chief federal law enforcement officer, just a day after a closed-door meeting with several senators to win their support.

“While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition,” Gaetz said in a statement. “There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I’ll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump’s DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.”

On Nov. 13, the Flordia Republican stepped down from his House seat after Trump announced Gaetz’s nomination for attorney general. After the announcement, several members of Congress on both sides of the aisle requested that the results of Gaetz’s ethics report from the House Ethics Committee be released.

Speaker Johnson says Gaetz ethics report should not be released, rebuffing senators

According to The Associated Press, in 2023, Gaetz was being investigated by the Justice Department after allegations of sex trafficking involving underage girls, which ended with no federal charges being filed.

However, Gaetz hasn’t been able to escape the rumors and allegations as the House Ethics Committee has been investigating him throughout three years of allegations, including sexual misconduct, illegal drug use, accepting bribes, and improper gifts, according to NBC.

“In the end, it was the ‘combination of the ethics report and opposition among Senate Republicans’ that doomed Gaetz’s candidacy,” NBC reported.

KSL TV asked Sen.-elect Curtis’s office to comment on the NBC report claiming he would vote against Gaetz. Curtis’ chief of staff, Corey Norman, provided this statement:

Senator-elect Curtis believes that every president is afforded a degree of deference to select his team and make nominations. He also firmly believes in and is committed to the Senate’s critical role to confirm or reject nominations based on information and insight from confirmation hearings. Curtis takes his constitutional duty to provide advice and consent seriously and his goal is to ensure that Utahns’ voices are heard. He plans to carefully examine the records and qualifications of every nominee President-elect Trump sends to the Senate.

This is the same statement provided to KSL TV when asked about Curtis’s thoughts about Trump’s comments about bypassing Senate confirmation of his nominees and installing them immediately through a recess appointment.

Matt Gaetz says he’s not returning to Congress next year

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics & Elections

Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, Utah’s incoming senator, meets with the Deseret News and KSL editorial ...

Michael Houck

Sen.-elect Curtis was one of the Republican senators who wouldn’t vote for Gaetz’s AG nomination, sources say

Sen.-elect John Curtis was one of at least five Republican senators who were against President-elect Donald Trump's pick for attorney general, according to an NBC report.

5 seconds ago

FILE - Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, speaks before Republican presidential nominee for...

Hannah Rabinowitz, Kristen Holmes, Zachary Cohen, Steve Contorno, Evan Perez and Alayna Treene, CNN

Trump names Pam Bondi as his pick for attorney general after Gaetz drops from consideration

Hours after his first pick to run the nation’s top law enforcement agency dropped out, President-elect Donald Trump named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his new choice to run the Justice Department.

21 hours ago

FILE — Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., appears before the House Rules Committee at the Capitol in Washin...

Eric Tucker, Associated Press

Gaetz withdraws as Trump’s pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz has withdrawn as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation.

1 day ago

wasatch county administration building...

Andrew Adams

Wasatch County barred from canvassing school board seat race after candidate disqualified

Wasatch County is temporarily barred from canvassing results in a school board race after the winning candidate was disqualified days after the election.

2 days ago

Mehmet Oz speaks during a town hall in Bell Blue, Pennsylvania, on May 16, 2022. (Rachel Wisniewski...

Kate Sullivan and Alayna Treene, CNN

Trump names Dr. Oz to head Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

President-elect Donald Trump has picked Dr. Mehmet Oz to serve as the administrator for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

3 days ago

Howard Lutnick speaks before Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump at a cam...

Associated Press

What to know about Howard Lutnick, Trump’s pick for commerce secretary

President-elect Donald Trump has chosen Howard Lutnick, head of brokerage and investment bank Cantor Fitzgerald and cryptocurrency enthusiast, as his nominee for commerce secretary.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Sen.-elect Curtis was one of the Republican senators who wouldn’t vote for Gaetz’s AG nomination, sources say