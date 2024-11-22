Yard fire in Sandy burns trees, damages garage

SANDY — A yard fire in a residential area in Sandy burned two trees and damaged a garage, but could have been a lot worse.

The Sandy Fire Department and Unified Fire Authority responded to reports of a fire at a home located near 9500 South 3200 East at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to Kelly Bird with the Unified Fire Authority.

Bird said the fire started in a pine tree, then spread into a detached garage, causing “significant damage” to the garage’s attic. Crews were able to quickly put out the blaze.

In addition to the damage to the garage, two trees ended up burning as a result of the fire. However, no injuries were reported, and the structure of the home was completely fine, according to Bird.

The incident shut down 9400 South briefly while fire crews responded. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.