CONSUMER

South Jordan house explosion prompting Utahns to buy natural gas detectors

Nov 22, 2024, 4:44 PM

A house explosion in South Jordan claimed the life of a 15-year-old. (Becky Bruce/KSL NewsRadio)

(Becky Bruce/KSL NewsRadio)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY ERIC CABRERA, KSL NEWSRADIO


SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utahns are buying natural gas detectors after a home suddenly exploded in South Jordan due to a gas leak.

Utah State Fire Marshall Ted Black said that might be an overreaction, and he doesn’t want Utahns to be paranoid.

Black says while a gas detector isn’t necessary, he understands how having one could provide peace of mind.

“If you want to be extra safe, there are gas detectors that you can put in your home,” Black said. “I do not have [a gas detector] in my home, it’s not required that you go and get one but they are available.”

Black added that he has multiple natural gas appliances in his home. He emphasized that nearly all homes have natural gas and that he doesn’t want Utahns to worry.

“The first thing I’d like is for people not to worry,” Black said. “Well-maintained equipment always functions better. So, keep your equipment clean, keep it well maintained.”

Black added that keeping combustibles at least three feet away from gas-powered stoves and fireplaces is important.

Eric Cabrera, KSL NewsRadio

