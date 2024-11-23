Local input needed as Ogden Valley on path to become Utah’s newest city

OGDEN VALLEY, Weber County — For the sponsors and supporters of a ballot measure to create a new city on the east side of Weber County, there is a feeling of relief as it passed with close to a 65% majority of the vote.

“I think the community overall is excited,” said Brandy Hammon, one of the sponsors. “The incorporation of Ogden Valley, I think, will have us in a better place ten, 20, 30 years out.”

In the more immediate future, however, people in the area will need to come together to draw boundaries for up to five districts and elect a mayor and five city council members.

“We’re really excited about that,” Hammon said. “And (we) hope really great candidates come forward, and we start developing our own path into the future.”

She said people in the area will soon be notified of public meetings where they can offer their input on the district boundaries, which would each be made up of around 1,300 people. A special election will be held in November 2025, with the city taking over in January 2026.

“Now the people that live here can decide what it looks like in ten years versus somebody from on the other side of the hill,” Hammon said. “It gives the community actually the ability to elect their own officials. They have input on everything.”

Hammon said while the purpose of the incorporation was never to stop or control growth in the area, she believes it will give local leaders the chance to better shape it. Initially, Ogden Valley will inherit Weber County’s zoning and ordinances but have the ability to make changes, among a number of other possibilities.

“They’ll have the ability to do additional taxation like transient room taxes,” Hammon said. “Which would impact a renter coming to stay in the valley. We could earn taxes there. It gives us the ability on what roads do we fix next winter.”

By the way, Hammon said she does not intend to run for office. Once elected, the city leaders will also have to start looking at bids for a new city hall. In the meantime, they will be able to borrow some space inside the Huntsville town hall.