MENTAL HEALTH

Wellness farm in Bluffdale brings healing through animals, connection

Nov 22, 2024, 6:57 PM | Updated: 7:10 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


BLUFFDALEThis time of year can be lonely for a lot of folks, but a retreat and wellness farm in Bluffdale is helping people heal through a variety of ways — and today they celebrated a milestone.

Six years ago today, Camille Hawkins gave birth to her stillborn daughter, Everly.

“We learned that our little girl passed away,” Hawkins said. “That experience just shattered our whole world.”

The Hawkins family is no stranger to loss. But they’ve channeled their grief into helping others. Last year Hawkins and her husband started the Wellness Farm Foundation in memory of Everly.

“We have created a space where anybody who has suffered from tragedy can come,” Hawkins said.

On the 2.5-acre care farm, they offer services like support groups, therapy, retreats, and nature and animal therapy.

Horses at the Wellness Farm Foundation on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (KSL TV)

“There’s not a lot of expectations here at the farm. It’s come and relax, come and take off the heavy burdens that life puts upon us. Spend time with animals, spend time in nature,” Hawkins said.

On Friday, they had a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off the renovation of their treatment center, which is expected to be complete next September.

“Although we are operating now, we will have so much more comfort and capacity when we have our full retreat center,” Hawkins said. “One of the most important aspects, I think, of getting through hard things is to connect with other people who have been in similar situations. And that connection brings strength.”

Mental Health

