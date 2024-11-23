On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Basketball Closes Homestand Against Mississippi Valley State

Nov 22, 2024, 6:17 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah — BYU basketball will host Mississippi Valley State at the Marriott Center for the first time since 2017.

Saturday will be the fourth time these two teams have played, and BYU is currently 3-0 against Mississippi Valley.

BYU enters the game with a 4-0 record, while the Delta Devils enter 1-4, looking to break its current three-game losing streak. Mississippi Valley State is the lowest-ranked team in college basketball at No. 364.

It’s the fifth and final home game of a season-opening five-game homestand for BYU.

BYU vs. Mississippi Valley State: How To Watch, Listen

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Location: Marriott Center

Tip-Off: 7 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

BYU Basketball Has Momentum To Begin Kevin Young Era

BYU is coming off a dominant win against Idaho, where Fousseyni Traore and Richie Saunders both had career-high nights. Traore had 29 points and Saunders had 26.

While BYU is shooting 36.2% from behind the arc, the forwards have also made big plays down in the paint when teams have defended the outside shots.

University of Utah transfer Keba Keita leads the team in rebounds, averaging 10.2 rebounds per game. Keita suffered an ankle injury in BYU’s win over Idaho last Saturday, so his status is to be determined entering Saturday night against the Delta Devils.

Along the guard line, redshirt junior Dawson Baker has been a strong performer to open this season. The former UC Irvine transfer is shooting 43.8% from three.

“We have a really deep team in every position,” Baker said. “We have shooting, we have passing, we have ball handling, we have good decision-makers, and we’ve got good defenders. I think all-around play will be really special for us.”

Freshman star Egor Demin continues to shine as a playmaker for BYU after earning his second Big 12 Newcomer of the Week recognition in as many weeks.

The 6-foot-9 guard is currently ranked 26th in the nation in assists. He is averaging 7.5 assists and 17 points per game.

“He’s just super unselfish,” Baker said about Demin. “He’s always willing to make the right play, which is super special.”

Getting To Know The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Mississippi Valley is currently on a three-game losing streak with an overall record of 1-4.

Some players to watch out for are Arthur Tate, Alvin Stredic, and Donovan Sanders. These three score the majority of the Delta Devils’ points, with Sanders leading in assists and Stredic in rebounds.

BYU/ Mississippi Valley State Projections

  • KenPom: BYU 89, Mississippi Valley State 54 (99.9% win probability)
  • ESPN BPI: BYU is favored (99% win probability)
  • Bart Torvik: BYU 92, MS Valley 54 (99% win probability)
  • Haslam Metrics: BYU 87, MS Valley 54

Ally Braithwaite is a KSL NewsRadio & KSL Sports intern who assists with BYU football and basketball coverage. Braithwaite is a current Journalism major at Brigham Young University. Follow her on X: @allyb_7.

KSL 5 TV Live

