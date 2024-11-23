Mason Falslev’s Career-High Leads Utah State To Eye-Opening Win Over Iowa Hawkeyes

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – Utah State looked like a team that could be a problem in March, pulling away from the Iowa Hawkeyes late for a 77-69 win.

The Utah State Aggies (5-0) took on the Big 10’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the Hall of Fame Classic on Friday, November 22.

A 𝗕𝟭𝗚 win to improve to 5-0‼️#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/eOFcuSDsMr — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) November 23, 2024

Mason Falslev had a double-double, scoring a career-high 25 points and grabbing 12 rebounds. It was Falslev’s second straight game tying his career-high in scoring and the first double-double of his career.

Ian Martinez added 13 points, six rebounds, six assists, and three steals to continue his all-around excellence this year.

Brock Harding (19 points) and Owen Freeman (18 points, 11 rebounds) led Iowa in the loss.

First Half

It was a back-and-forth opening 20 minutes. Both teams saw stretches of efficient offense but lacked consistency because of solid defensive pressure on both ends. Four ties and five lead changes highlighted a first half where both teams finished with 12 points off the bench.

Ian with the chasedown, Mason with the spin and the bucket#AggiesAllTheWay pic.twitter.com/2jaai307RF — USU Men’s Hoops (@USUBasketball) November 23, 2024

Iowa’s Owen Freeman led all scorers with 10 points after hitting 5-of-7 shots. Freeman added five boards and two blocks in an all-around effort. The Hawkeyes struggled from distance, knocking down just 2-of-13 three-point attempts.

Mason Falslev led Utah State with nine points, finishing strong after briefly coming up lame midway through the half. The Benson, Utah native added eight rebounds to lead USU. Four different Aggies made a first-half three.

Utah State trailed 37-33 at the break.

Second Half

Iowa held the lead until midway through the half when Utah State began to exert its will. USU made five of its last six shots and knocked down five of seven free throws to outscore the Hawkeyes by twelve in the period.

Utah State outplayed Iowa in several key categories, including second-chance points (24-12), bench points (21-12), and fast-break points (21-4).

Utah State will spend the holiday on the road, participating in the NIT Season Tipoff in Orlando, Florida. The Aggies face the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Thanksgiving afternoon, with tipoff at 3:30 p.m. MT. The game will be broadcast on ESPN 2.

