OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Police investigating a possible illegal killing of a buck near Sandy

Nov 22, 2024, 10:07 PM

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

SANDY — The Sandy Police Department is looking to identify a man who may have illegally harvested a buck near Dimple Dell Regional Park.

Katie Peterson’s art is often inspired by her surroundings, including the wildlife seen across the street from her home at Dimple Dell Regional Park. Peterson isn’t alone; many of the area’s residents have a deep connection to deer.

It’s why the community is in shock and frustrated after discovering that a buck may have been illegally harvested in the area. The Division of Wildlife Resources and Sandy police are investigating the incident.

Police are looking for a man who approached a resident’s home on Nov. 14 near 2700 E. Dimple Dell. The resident’s surveillance camera captured the interaction between the man and the homeowner.

“The man believed that a deer he had shot with a bow and arrow was in the neighbor’s backyard,” said Lt. Jason Nielsen with Sandy police.


“My understanding is they thought they could hunt, and they had a bow and arrow, and they shot a deer, didn’t kill it, and then they went to someone’s house asking if the deer had come to their backyard,” Peterson said.

The unknown man was turned away, but the homeowner informed authorities, and the buck was discovered in the backyard. According to police, the man claimed he had an extended archery hunting license.

“We want to find out where this happened to see if any of Sandy’s ordinances or laws were violated,” Nielsen said.

Residents like Peterson are worried for the safety of visitors and the unsuspecting wildlife, especially since hunting is usually prohibited in the park.

“It’s a big deal. It’s just a huge safety issue. It’s not an area that hunting should be allowed in any way,” Peterson said.

According to DWR spokesperson Faith Heaton Jolley, the archery deer hunt is currently taking place in the area and runs until Nov. 30. However, since the buck died on the homeowner’s property and left, officials are investigating what exactly happened.

Nielsen said the wanted man isn’t considered a suspect at this time. They want to talk to him to determine where exactly he shot the deer because some areas may not be illegal to hunt in.

“We’re not sure if a crime was committed,” Nielsen said. “If it occurred further up towards the mountains, then it could be legal.”

Sandy police described the man as a white male with shoulder-length brown hair. He was wearing a baseball cap with an American Flag logo, with a Mule Deer silhouette replacing the stars, a dark brown hoodie with a bull elk silhouette and the word “KINGS,” and dark-colored pants.

Please call 801-799-3000 and reference case SY24-57885 with any information.

