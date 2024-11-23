Utah Valley Overcomes Foul Trouble, Sprints By Murray State

On the Site:
Nov 22, 2024, 9:26 PM

MURRAY, Kentucky – Utah Valley held on for its third win despite allowing 57.1 percent shooting to Murray State in a 77-75 win.

The Wolverines (3-1) are in Murray, Kentucky, to take on the Murray State Racers (3-2) on Friday, November 22.

RELATED: Utah Valley Drops Matinee Matchup In North Dakota

Carter Welling’s 19 points and nine rebounds led Utah Valley. Dominick Nelson added 15 points, nine rebounds, and three assists.

Five Racers scored in double figures, with Terence Harcum hitting five threes on his way to 19 points.

First Half

Hayden Welling was perfect from the field in the opening half, scoring nine points while shooting a perfect 4-of-4 from the field and 1-1 from deep. Tanner Toolsen dropped in seven, making three of his six shot attempts.

Racers guard Terence Harcum led all scorers with 16 points. Harcum missed one shot from the field and went 4-of-4 from three to keep Murray State close. No other Racer had more than four points.

RELATED: Student-Athletes Are Getting Paid, Fans Begin To See Growing Share Of Bill

The Wolverines overcame 55.6 percent three-point shooting (5-of-9) from Murray State to hold a 35-30 halftime lead. Murray State made 11-of-16 free throws compared to 2-of-3 for UVU.

Second Half

Defense was sparse in the second half, as the Racers hit 57 percent of their looks, and UVU knocked down 55.6 percent of their shots. Despite the impressive field goal numbers, both teams struggled from beyond the arc, hitting below 30 percent of their three-point attempts.

RELATED: UVU Named 2028 NCAA Basketball Tournament Host

Carter Welling led UVU’s second-half charge with 16 points and three rebounds. Dominick Nelson added ten points.

The Wolverines were outscored 45-42 in the second half but finished the game making six of eight shots.

Following Utah Valley With KSL Sports

Utah Valley travels to Birmingham, Alabama, for a Tuesday, November 26, date with West Georgia. Tipoff is at 2 p.m. MT.

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah Valley University Athletics here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It lets you stream live radio and video and stay current on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and the Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

