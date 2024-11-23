UC Irvine Downs Weber State In High-Scoring Matchup

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats dropped their fourth straight game after struggling to slow down UC Irvine in a 93-87 loss.

Weber State (1-4) hosted the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-0) at the Dee Events Center on Friday, November 22.

Battled to the end! Back home again Monday night. pic.twitter.com/tZ5MGLuWrV — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 23, 2024

The Wildcats’ defensive shortcomings didn’t extend to the offense end of the floor, as five players scored in double figures.

Senior guard Blaise Threatt led the way with 22 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Senior forward Dyson Koehler chipped in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Koehler also had a team-high five boards.

Blaise ties it up with a 3⃣ pic.twitter.com/hH6aoInKOa — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 23, 2024

Senior center Vasilije Vucinic came off the bench to equal his season-high of 12 points on 5-of-9 from the field. Former Utah State Aggie Nigel Burris, a junior out of San Francisco, CA, added 11 points with two threes. Freshman guard Trevor Henning scored ten off the bench.

V hits the 3⃣ It’s an 8-2 Wildcat run! pic.twitter.com/BHUZIIRwDj — Weber State Men’s Basketball (@WeberStateMBB) November 23, 2024

Senior center Bent Leuchten paced four Anteaters in double-digits with a game-high 29 points and 11 boards. Justin John, a senior guard, hit four threes to finish with 21 points. Senior forward Devin Tillis had a double-double, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats were out-assisted 20-14 and out-rebounded 41-31.

Weber State returns to the Dee Events Center hardwood on Monday, November 25, against Justice College. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

