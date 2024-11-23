On the Site:
UC Irvine Downs Weber State In High-Scoring Matchup

Nov 22, 2024, 10:00 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

OGDEN, Utah – The Weber State Wildcats dropped their fourth straight game after struggling to slow down UC Irvine in a 93-87 loss.

Weber State (1-4) hosted the UC Irvine Anteaters (5-0) at the Dee Events Center on Friday, November 22.

RELATED: Former Wildcat Wing Dillon Jones Thriving With Thunder

The Wildcats’ defensive shortcomings didn’t extend to the offense end of the floor, as five players scored in double figures.

Senior guard Blaise Threatt led the way with 22 points, six assists, and three rebounds. Senior forward Dyson Koehler chipped in 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting, including 5-of-8 from beyond the arc. Koehler also had a team-high five boards.

RELATED: Weber State Goes Cold In Second Half In Loss To Nevada

Senior center Vasilije Vucinic came off the bench to equal his season-high of 12 points on 5-of-9 from the field. Former Utah State Aggie Nigel Burris, a junior out of San Francisco, CA, added 11 points with two threes. Freshman guard Trevor Henning scored ten off the bench.

RELATED: Weber State Sets Win-Margin Record On Opening Night

Senior center Bent Leuchten paced four Anteaters in double-digits with a game-high 29 points and 11 boards. Justin John, a senior guard, hit four threes to finish with 21 points. Senior forward Devin Tillis had a double-double, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 from the field to finish with 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The Wildcats were out-assisted 20-14 and out-rebounded 41-31.

RELATED STORIES

Follow Weber State With KSL Sports

Weber State returns to the Dee Events Center hardwood on Monday, November 25, against Justice College. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. MT.

Find KSL Sports coverage of the Wildcats here.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

