No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

TEMPE, Ariz. – BYU vs. Arizona State is one of the top games on the college football schedule for week 13.

It’s a renewal of an old WAC rivalry as the two programs meet again as conference foes.

Both teams have Big 12 Championship Game aspirations on the line. If BYU wins out, they go to Arlington. Arizona State is close to that spot as well. If they win out, they will be in a great position to reach Arlington.

So, there are high stakes for the Big 12 showdown in the desert.

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

Location: Mountain America Stadium

Kickoff: 1:30 p.m. (MST)

TV: ESPN

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM) — Extended pregame begins at 11 a.m.

Three Game Day Thoughts

1. The nation has given up on BYU

Coming into today’s matchup, you listen to the national pundits; except Pat Forde on the College Football Enquirer Podcast, no one is giving BYU a chance to win against Arizona State.

National pundits seem to think BYU is done after dropping last week’s game to Kansas. Why do I bring this up? We know that BYU played great this season as an underdog and with something to prove.

Come out and play loose. Sure, this game could decide a Big 12 Championship Game appearance, but this week’s narrative is that BYU got exposed by the Jayhawks. BYU needs to come out with an edge in this matchup.

2. Both teams play complementary ball

There are many similarities between BYU and Arizona State. They were overlooked in the preseason, being picked 13th (BYU) and 16th (Arizona State).

Each team has a quarterback that has pleasantly surprised everyone with their play in Jake Retzlaff for BYU and Sam Leavitt at Arizona State.

Then, they both play complementary football, and all three phases contribute.

BYU is No. 1 nationally in touchdowns scored on kickoff returns with two. The Sun Devils are 10th nationally in average punt return yardage.

Defensively, BYU boasts the number one total defense in the Big 12 and both teams have been strong on turnover margin being tied for 14th nationally.

It’s a typical Big 12 matchup, and the similarities are widespread, so the margin for error is thin.

3. Unleash LJ Martin

Despite losing to Kansas last week, BYU’s rushing attack performed positively. BYU rushed for 162 yards in only eight possessions and averaged close to five yards per carry (4.8).

Sophomore running back LJ Martin led the way for BYU with 15 carries for 76 yards.

Arizona State has a stout rush defense that ranks 37th nationally, but it’s key for BYU to establish the ground game if they are going to come out of Tempe with the upset victory. Martin has to be a key focal point of the offense by getting the rock at least 20 times.

Two BYU vs Arizona State Questions

1. Will BYU increase the tempo against ASU?

BYU had some long drives last week against Kansas. To open the third quarter, BYU had a 17-play, 66-yard scoring drive that resulted in three points and took 10:26 off the clock.

BYU comes into the matchup 106th nationally in plays per game at 65.0. They have been a slower-paced team this season. But with how well they perform in the two-minute drill, could they increase the tempo this week?

“We’ve talked about that. I think there is something to picking up the tempo a little bit,” BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick said. “But the two-minute drill, you get different coverages, you get different defenses, and it’s a shorter menu of plays. That menu of plays can dry up real fast if that’s all you do for four quarters.”

By comparison, Arizona State is in the middle of the pack nationally at 70 plays per game, which is good for 55th nationally.

2. Will BYU’s defense and special teams generate short fields for the offense?

When BYU was flying high through the first two months of the regular season, BYU’s offense was set up by short fields from the defense and special teams.

Arizona State QB Sam Leavitt hasn’t thrown an interception in the last three games. BYU has recorded at least one interception in all ten games this season.

One Score Prediction for BYU vs Arizona State

I always like an underdog BYU in these big game spots. I’d be surprised if BYU didn’t perform well, but will it be enough? We’ll see. Arizona State has been excellent at picking up third and fourth downs this season.

But BYU’s defense will travel and generate some takeaways on Sam Leavitt and the Arizona State offense.

That will be the difference in the game.

BYU escapes Tempe with an upset victory.

Score Prediction: BYU 30, Arizona State 23

