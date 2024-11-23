On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Bountiful homes evacuated after gas leak detected

Nov 23, 2024, 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:02 am

FILE photo (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


BOUNTIFUL — A total of eight homes in a Bountiful neighborhood were evacuated Friday after a postal worker noticed the smell of gas while on their mail route.

The evacuations took place in the area of 1150 Northern Hills Drive at approximately 4:30 p.m., according to South Davis Metro Fire Battalion Chief Mike Hansen.

Hansen said crews detected gas in the ground near one of the homes. Officials were able to shut off the gas, but were still working on finding the exact source of the leak on Saturday morning.

It was not immediately clear whether residents were being allowed back in their homes.

This is a developing story. It may be updated.

Local News

Jacob Freeman

Bountiful homes evacuated after gas leak detected