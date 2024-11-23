On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
LOCAL NEWS

Ogden PD asking for public’s help to determine person’s welfare

Nov 23, 2024, 9:47 AM

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY KENNEDY CAMARENA, KSL NEWSRADIO


OGDEN — The Ogden Police Department is attempting to identify two people in a video it posted on Facebook.

Police said in the post that they are asking for the public’s help in identifying the two people who were involved in an altercation. The video shows a violent act, and may be disturbing to some viewers.


“We are conducting an investigation and trying to determine the welfare of the female,” the post said. “If you can help identify or have any information please contact Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221 or dial 911.”

The OPD said the video came from a security camera at a residence, which was not involved in the incident and was located “in the 800 block of Patterson.”

Kennedy Camarena, KSL NewsRadio

