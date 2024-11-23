On the Site:
Motorcyclist dead after Centerville single vehicle crash

Nov 23, 2024, 10:36 AM

FILE — Utah Highway Patrol vehicle. (KSLTV.com)

BY JACOB FREEMAN


CENTERVILLE — A motorcyclist died after crashing into a cable barrier in the center median of Legacy Highway in Centerville Friday night, police said.

The Utah Highway Patrol said a 31-year-old man was riding a white Harley Davidson motorcycle southbound on the highway near Parrish Lane when he crashed at approximately 9:20 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.


The motorcyclist failed to navigate the curve, colliding with the cable barrier in the center median, where the rider was subsequently thrown from the motorcycle,” UHP said on their website.

Witnesses reportedly told police that they saw the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed before the crash. Police have not yet released the man’s identity.

Motorcyclist dead after Centerville single vehicle crash