College Gameday Crew Give BYU/Arizona State Predictions
Nov 23, 2024, 10:01 AM
TEMPE, Ariz. – ESPN’s College Gameday featured the BYU/Arizona State game in their “Saturday Selections” segment on November 23.
The popular college football pregame show was at Columbus, Ohio, for the Top-5 clash between Ohio State and Indiana.
Since College Gameday was at Ohio State, the celebrity guest picker had Ohio State ties.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Justin Fields was on the set to pick games and he shared his pick for the Big 12 showdown between No. 14 BYU and No. 21 Arizona State.
During the pick of BYU/Arizona State, the cameras were panned on the field inside “The Horseshoe” as Ohio State’s band was getting set to “dot the I.”
College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. Arizona State.
Des: ASU
Saban: ASU
McAfee: ASU
Justin Fields: ASU
Corso: ASU
Herbie: ASU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/0B2udiNqL4
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024
Fields and the rest of the College Gameday crew do not believe in BYU’s chances to pull off the upset against Arizona State.
College Gameday Picks For BYU/Arizona State
- Desmond Howard: Arizona State
- Nick Saban: ASU
- Pat McAfee: ASU
- Justin Fields: ASU
- Lee Corso: ASU
- Kirk Herbstreit: ASU
It was the seventh time this season that a BYU football game has been featured during College Gameday’s “Saturday Selections” segment.
Pat McAfee said, “Sorry, Mormons, it’s over.”
This was the first time on College Gameday that no one picked BYU to come away with the win.
