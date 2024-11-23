College Gameday Crew Give BYU/Arizona State Predictions

TEMPE, Ariz. – ESPN’s College Gameday featured the BYU/Arizona State game in their “Saturday Selections” segment on November 23.

The popular college football pregame show was at Columbus, Ohio, for the Top-5 clash between Ohio State and Indiana.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Since College Gameday was at Ohio State, the celebrity guest picker had Ohio State ties.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State Buckeye Justin Fields was on the set to pick games and he shared his pick for the Big 12 showdown between No. 14 BYU and No. 21 Arizona State.

During the pick of BYU/Arizona State, the cameras were panned on the field inside “The Horseshoe” as Ohio State’s band was getting set to “dot the I.”

College Gameday picks for #BYU vs. Arizona State. Des: ASU

Saban: ASU

McAfee: ASU

Justin Fields: ASU

Corso: ASU

Herbie: ASU#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/0B2udiNqL4 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

Fields and the rest of the College Gameday crew do not believe in BYU’s chances to pull off the upset against Arizona State.

College Gameday Picks For BYU/Arizona State

Desmond Howard: Arizona State

Nick Saban: ASU

Pat McAfee: ASU

Justin Fields: ASU

Lee Corso: ASU

Kirk Herbstreit: ASU

It was the seventh time this season that a BYU football game has been featured during College Gameday’s “Saturday Selections” segment.

Pat McAfee said, “Sorry, Mormons, it’s over.”

This was the first time on College Gameday that no one picked BYU to come away with the win.

BYU/Arizona State Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new and improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. It allows you to stream live radio and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @Mitch_Harper