Wind and snow weather alerts are hitting Utah this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — Parts of Utah are receiving wind and snow weather alerts ahead of winter weather expected to hit on Saturday, going into Sunday.

Wind weather alerts

The National Weather Service said in a wind alert that Southwest Utah is expected to have winds between 20 to 30 mph until 5 p.m. on Saturday. Gusts of wind could be up to 55 mph.

“Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers,” a NWS wind alert said. “Use extra caution.”

The NWS said to also expect possible power outages to occur in the affected windy areas.

Locations included in this alert are:

Cedar City

Milford

Beaver

Mountain snow

According to the NWS, heavy amounts of snow are expected to fall in all of the below areas. The NWS also said in a weather alert that driving in these areas could be difficult and to use caution if driving.

“Winter driving conditions are expected,” the weather alert said. “Slow down and use caution while traveling.”

The Wasatch Mountains

The Wasatch Mountains are expected to receive around five to 10 inches of snow. Additionally, upper Cottonwoods can expect up to 15 inches. The NWS also said in an alert that snow will fall between the hours of 5 p.m. on Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“Heavy snow, with periodic rates at or above two inches per hour is likely from 3 a.m. to 12 p.m. Sunday,” the NWS alert said.

Areas affected by the snowfall include:

Logan Summit

Alta

Brighton

Mantua

The Central Mountains, Wasatch Plateau/Book Cliffs, and Western Uinta Mountains

This area is expected to receive around four to eight inches of snow. The NWS expects that snow to also fall on and off from 5 p.m. on Saturday to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Locations included in this weather alert include:

Mirror Lake Highway

Scofield

Moon Lake

Indian Canyon

Cove Fort

Fish Lake

Joes Valley

Bear River Range

The Bear River Range, including cities of Emigration Summit will also experience heavy snowfall from 11 a.m. on Saturday and to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The NWS expects the snowfall to accumulate around 4 to 14 inches of snow.

Eastern Uinta Mountains

The Eastern Uinta Mountains, including Manila and Dutch cities, are expected to receive around 6 to 10 inches of snow. This snow will fall from midnight on Saturday to midnight on Sunday in areas above 8,000 feet.

Updates on road conditions can be found at http://www.udottraffic.utah.gov. According to the NWS, weather conditions can also be found by calling 5-1-1.