Nov 23, 2024, 1:27 PM | Updated: 1:42 pm

BY ALEX CABRERO


SALT LAKE CITY — Saturday night is going to be a special night for the seniors on the University of Utah football team.

The players and their families will be honored on the field for their commitment to the program.

However, two players who should be graduating in this class won’t be there.

Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, friends from Texas, were killed after being shot just a year apart, Jordan in 2020 and Lowe in 2021.

Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe’s initials in this undated photo. (KSL TV)

The University of Utah will be honoring them as part of the ceremony, and they invited their families to be a part of it.

“I am amazed with the University of Utah in never letting Aaron’s name die,” said Donna Lowe, Aaron’s mother. “The Utah fans are just awesome. No matter what I need or what I ask for, they step up.”

Friday night was an example of just how much the Utah stepped up in her son’s name.

The Keep ‘Em Smiling Aaron Lowe Foundation held an event at the Fill the Pot Ministry in downtown Salt Lake City.

The foundation teamed up with the ministry to give out food, warm clothes and blessing bags filled with toiletries to the homeless.

Volunteers gathered to distribute food, clothes and other items to those in need. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

Donation boxes were placed at several businesses along the Wasatch Front in the past few weeks, and the number of donations collected exceeded Lowe’s expectations.

“It means a lot to me. I didn’t know love the way I know love now. People claim to be Christians, but Utah, they are real Christians. These people love,” Lowe said.

Lowe and Jordan’s aunt and stepmother are in Utah this weekend for the game. They were also involved in helping to hand out items Friday evening.

“I am grateful and I am thankful,” said Takka Jordan, Ty Jordan’s aunt.

Jordan and Lowe were friends from Texas who became teammates on the University of Utah football team.

Lowe remembers her son giving his sneakers to a classmate several years ago.

She said that was one of the moments when he decided to help those who needed it.

“I feel responsible to continue his legacy,” she said.

She does several events throughout the year in Texas to raise money and donations for her son’s foundation.

Even though they do well, both families say the love shown to them in Utah is almost unbelievable.

“I wish they would do it like this in Texas,” Jordan said with a laugh. “But hey, we’ll take it. Utah is like our second home.”

Georgia Wilcox is a big fan of the University of Utah and has become friends with Lowe and Jordan.

She also helps organize the foundation’s efforts in Utah.

Georgia Wilcox is a big fan of the University of Utah and has become friends with Lowe and Jordan. (Stuart Johnson, KSL TV)

“I’m doing it because I love them and they are wonderful people,” Wilcox said with tears in her eyes. “To have this community rally around them and if we can help those who are less fortunate, that is what true love is. I am so grateful to live in a community that cares.”

Several of the Utes football players were helping to distribute food and clothes Friday evening.

University of Utah President Taylor Randall also stopped by to see the event.

“Everything here is all about love. Our family appreciates it and we love Utah back,” Jordan said.

The University of Utah plays against Iowa State at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

