No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

Nov 23, 2024, 11:00 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TEMPE, Ariz. – BYU/Arizona State is a matchup that will play a significant role in the Big 12 Championship Game race.

The winner of this Top 25 clash will have improved odds of reaching Arlington to play in the conference title game.

BYU enters the matchup with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

They dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 after an upset loss to Kansas last week.

Arizona State is ranked No. 21 after taking down previously ranked Kansas State in Manhattan last week.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is undefeated in games played at Mountain America Stadium this season, while BYU is undefeated on the road. Something has got to give.

Live updates for No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

KSL Sports is inside Mountain America Stadium for the Top 25 showdown in Big 12 play.

Keep checking here for updates throughout the afternoon as BYU squares off against Arizona State for the first time in Tempe since 1997.

Pregame

First Quarter

BYU/Arizona State Game Day Reading

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X: @Mitch_Harper.

