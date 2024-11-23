No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

TEMPE, Ariz. – BYU/Arizona State is a matchup that will play a significant role in the Big 12 Championship Game race.

The winner of this Top 25 clash will have improved odds of reaching Arlington to play in the conference title game.

BYU enters the matchup with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

They dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 after an upset loss to Kansas last week.

Views from Arizona State. pic.twitter.com/H1dSsFciyA — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

Arizona State is ranked No. 21 after taking down previously ranked Kansas State in Manhattan last week.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is undefeated in games played at Mountain America Stadium this season, while BYU is undefeated on the road. Something has got to give.

Live updates for No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State

KSL Sports is inside Mountain America Stadium for the Top 25 showdown in Big 12 play.

Keep checking here for updates throughout the afternoon as BYU squares off against Arizona State for the first time in Tempe since 1997.

Pregame

#BYU starting safety Crew Wakley is going through the first phase of warmups.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/vhXBV0Pt76 — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

#BYU WR Cody Hagen is available again after missing the past two games.#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/bBCpETzdQf — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

Already some spice on the field between No. 21 ASU and No. 14 BYU ahead of their massive game with the winner much closer to a Big 12 title game👀 pic.twitter.com/YiyqIYAxrd — Arizona Sports (@AZSports) November 23, 2024

What are your expectations for #BYU QB Jake Retzlaff today against Arizona State?#BYUFootball pic.twitter.com/R6Or6mE06T — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

Outstanding uniform matchup today. pic.twitter.com/yzErEABk9i — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

First Quarter

Arizona State was all over #BYU on 4th & 6. Jake Retzlaff had nowhere to throw. Turnover on downs from the ASU 46-yard line.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

