On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

Nov 23, 2024, 12:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a rare midday game.

The Jazz have lost four straight games and are just 3-12 overall, owning the worst record in the Western Conference.

The Knicks sit in third place in the East with a record of 9-6.

Related: Jazz Fall To Spurs After Second Half Collapse

Jazz Host Knicks, Look To Snap Losing Streak

The Jazz’s four-game losing streak is their second-longest of the season behind their 0-7 start to the year.

After earning victories in three out of games, the Jazz went winless on their four-game road trip through Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

The team now returns to Utah for an extended five-game homestand beginning against the Knicks.

Related: Jazz Guard Jordan Clarkson Faces Off Against Mickey Mouse

The Knicks have won four straight as they travel to Delta Center to face the Jazz.

The team will be coming off two days rest after beating the Phoenix Suns on the road 138-122 on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 70 points on 24-40 shooting in the victory, including 10-19 from downtown.

The Knicks own the second-best offensive rating in the NBA at 122.1.

Jazz Injuries

QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

QUESTIONABLE – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (ankle)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

Knicks Injuries

QUESTIONABLE – Miles McBride (knee)

OUT – Precious Achiuwa (hamstring)

OUT – Mitchell Robinson (ankle)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Knicks

The Jazz will host the New York Knicks on Saturday at 3 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Teams Sweep Outdoor National Championships

BYU added to its illustrious trophy case after the Cougar men's and women's cross country teams earned championships.

38 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

The Utah Jazz will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a rare midday game.

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

Stay up to speed with all of the latest information from BYU/Arizona State.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

College Gameday Crew Give BYU/Arizona State Predictions

The ESPN College Gameday crew weighed in on BYU versus Arizona State.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Game Day Preview Plus Score Prediction

It's game day from the desert.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

UC Irvine Downs Weber State In High-Scoring Matchup

The Weber State Wildcats dropped their fourth straight game after struggling to slow down UC Irvine in a 93-87 loss.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game