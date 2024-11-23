Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz will host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a rare midday game.

The Jazz have lost four straight games and are just 3-12 overall, owning the worst record in the Western Conference.

The Knicks sit in third place in the East with a record of 9-6.

Jazz Host Knicks, Look To Snap Losing Streak

The Jazz’s four-game losing streak is their second-longest of the season behind their 0-7 start to the year.

After earning victories in three out of games, the Jazz went winless on their four-game road trip through Sacramento, Los Angeles, and San Antonio.

The team now returns to Utah for an extended five-game homestand beginning against the Knicks.

The @utahjazz announced Friday that they have signed former @Memphis_MBB wing David Jones to a two-way contract. #TakeNote https://t.co/Q9LHZfSo2R — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 22, 2024

The Knicks have won four straight as they travel to Delta Center to face the Jazz.

The team will be coming off two days rest after beating the Phoenix Suns on the road 138-122 on Wednesday.

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 70 points on 24-40 shooting in the victory, including 10-19 from downtown.

The Knicks own the second-best offensive rating in the NBA at 122.1.

Jazz Injuries

QUESTIONABLE – Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis)

QUESTIONABLE – Walker Kessler (hip bursitis)

OUT – Kyle Filipowski (ankle)

OUT – Taylor Hendricks (fibula fracture)

Knicks Injuries

QUESTIONABLE – Miles McBride (knee)

OUT – Precious Achiuwa (hamstring)

OUT – Mitchell Robinson (ankle)

How To Watch, Stream Jazz vs. Knicks

The Jazz will host the New York Knicks on Saturday at 3 p.m. MST. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .

