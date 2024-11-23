BYU Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Teams Sweep Outdoor National Championships

MADISON, Wisconsin—BYU added to its illustrious trophy case after the Cougar men’s and women’s cross country teams earned championships. BYU became the first school to earn both crowns since the Colorado Buffaloes accomplished the feat in 2004.

The NCAA cross country national championships were held in Madison, Wisconsin, on Saturday, November 23.

“We held on by our fingernails, but we held on baby,” BYU Director of Track & Field Ed Eyestone said as he hoisted the trophy over his head. “Let’s hear it for the builds, guys! It’s all about the build.”

TRUST IN THE BUILD 🤞 📺ESPN+ pic.twitter.com/2ibhWLk9zr — BYU Track & Field/Cross Country (@BYUTFXC) November 23, 2024

The Cougar women clinched the program’s sixth national championship and the first since 2020. Defending champion North Carolina State finished eighth.

Five BYU women finished in the top 50, led by Lexy Halladay-Lowry’s 11th-place finish.

This is the second national title for the BYU men and the first since 2019.

Casey Clinger finished sixth overall, leading five Cougars to finish in the top 50 runners. BYU finished with 124 points to beat second-place Iowa State.

Both programs open the indoor portion of their schedule on December 7, 2024, at the Boston Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Massachusetts.

