AP (NEW)

Trump taps Rollins as agriculture chief, completing proposed slate of Cabinet secretaries

Nov 23, 2024, 2:27 PM | Updated: 5:58 pm

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks with construction workers in midtown Manhattan, April 25, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday that he will nominate former White House aide Brooke Rollins to be his agriculture secretary.

Rollins, who heads the Trump-allies America First Policy Institute, was the director of his office of American innovation in his first term.

The nomination must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate. Rollins would succeed Tom Vilsack, President Joe Biden’s agriculture secretary who oversees the sprawling agency that controls policies, regulations and aid programs related to farming, forestry, ranching, food quality and nutrition.

 

