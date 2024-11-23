Captain Clayton Keller Continues To Learn As Utah HC Faces ‘Massive’ Matchup With Penguins

PITTSBURGH – More than a month into the Utah Hockey Club’s inaugural season, newly appointed Captain Clayton Keller has been a student of the game with a new perspective. Since adding the “C” to his sweater and becoming the first captain in Utah’s history, the ups and downs early in the season have provided a wealth of learning opportunities.

Now looking ahead to a critical matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Keller recognizes the opportunity for Utah to figure things out and do whatever it takes to get a much-needed win.

Early adversity is teaching Utah Hockey Club Captain Clayton Keller about being a leader in the NHL

After a stellar 3-0 start to the season, the last 16 games have been anything but easy for Utah. During that stretch, the team has produced just a 4-9-3 record and has been shut out five times. Far from ideal, but such is the nature of the NHL.

“I think I’m learning every day,” Keller said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs for our season and I knew it wouldn’t be easy. we have a good group of leaders in this room. A lot of guys, guys that don’t wear letters. So, we’re learning, we’re getting better, and I’ve enjoyed it. We’re working towards being better every night and we’re all excited for the challenge.”

While the nature of their record has been somewhat alarming with several multi-game losing streaks, it’s important to remember the state of this team. They’re in the fourth year of a rebuild, are one of the youngest teams in the NHL and have a newly appointed captain who is just 26 years old.

Even though the team is trying to emerge from the rebuild phase with a goal of making the playoffs, there’s bound to be growing pains. One of those current growth opportunities is the team collectively learning to play with passion despite things not going their way.

“We all know what we have to do to be successful and score goals. When things aren’t going your way, you might do it sometimes at the beginning of the game and then get away from it. You never know when it’s going to flip, or when you’re going to score, or be in front and get a rebound. So, I think just staying consistent with it. We all know what we have to do, it’s just staying on that page, staying consistent, and going right at it,” Keller said.

The matchup with Pittsburgh is a ‘massive game’ for Utah Hockey Club

Neither season has gone overly well for either team coming into tonight. However, for the Utah Hockey Club, the season is still plenty salvageable, and tonight is a huge opportunity to get back on track.

Coach Tourigny on the recent stretch: “It’s a test for everybody. It’s a test for the coach. It’s a test for the player…adversity is where you can measure people. Now we’ll see what we are made of. I said that to the team yesterday…we need to find a way.”#UtahHC — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 23, 2024

“It’s a test for everybody,” Head coach Andre Tourigny said. “It’s a test for the coach. It’s a test for the player…adversity is where you can measure people. Now we’ll see what we are made of. I said that to the team yesterday…we need to find a way.”

Like Tourigny said, Utah simply has to find a way to get a win tonight. With a critical four game road trip that already began with a loss to Boston, a win tonight is a must. Points have been somewhat sparce for the club as of late and if Utah wants to remain in the playoff hunt early, they’ve got to claim points more consistently.

With things in Pittsburgh going from bad to worse, Utah has to take advantage of a team that’s struggling.

Clayton Keller: “It’s a massive game for us. We know what we have to do. We’re all looking forward to it…whatever you didn’t like about your game last game, you can kind of right that wrong and be better in the next one. Thats what we are all going to do.”#UtahHC pic.twitter.com/NiScN5SeSM — Cole Bagley (@BagleyKSLsports) November 23, 2024

“It’s a massive game for us,” Keller said. “We know what we have to do. We’re all looking forward to it…whatever you didn’t like about your game last game, you can kind of right that wrong and be better in the next one. That’s what we are all going to do.”

November has mostly been an unforgiving gauntlet for the Utah Hockey Club. Through eight games, they’ve won just twice and are on a three-game losing streak. Tonight is an opportunity to get a must-win and gain some momentum into the final five games this month.

