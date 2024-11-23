On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

John Collins Stops Mikal Bridges With Chase Down Block

Nov 23, 2024, 3:40 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins had an excellent start in the Utah Jazz’s game against the New York Knicks scoring 10 early points while shutting down Mikal Bridges with a surprising chase-down block.

Midway through the quarter, the Knicks stole the ball from Collins leading to what looked like an easy dunk, but the Jazz forward sprinted back down the floor to block Bridges attempt.

Collins block led to a Lauri Markkanen layup to extend the Jazz’s lead to 11-4

Jazz Have Worst Record In West Before Hosting Knicks

The Jazz entered Saturday’s game with a record of 3-12, the worst in the Western Conference and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-worst record in the NBA overall.

Only the 2-12 Washington Wizards had a worse record through the first month of the NBA season.

The Jazz hosted the Knicks in the first game of a five-game homestand.

Related: Jazz Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

The team will also face the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers before returning to the road.

The Jazz were without Kyle Filipowski (ankle) and Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula) in Saturday’s outing.

Both Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis) and Walker Kessler (hip bursitis) returned to the team.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion Carry BYU To Long Touchdown Drive

Redshirt junior quarterback found a rhythm coming out of halftime. After an ASU turnover on downs, Retzlaff completed five passes before handing to Keelan Marion on a wide receiver jet sweep for six points. After a failed two-point conversion, the touchdown cut BYU's deficit to 21-9. 

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Stops Mikal Bridges With Chase Down Block

John Collins had an excellent start in the Utah Jazz's game against the New York Knicks including a chase down block against Mikal Bridges.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Captain Clayton Keller Continues To Learn As Utah HC Faces ‘Massive’ Matchup With Penguins

Now looking ahead to a critical matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Keller recognizes the opportunity for Utah to figure things out and do whatever it takes to get a much-needed win.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Teams Sweep Outdoor National Championships

BYU added to its illustrious trophy case after the Cougar men's and women's cross country teams earned championships.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

The Utah Jazz will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a rare midday game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

Stay up to speed with all of the latest information from BYU/Arizona State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

John Collins Stops Mikal Bridges With Chase Down Block