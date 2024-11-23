John Collins Stops Mikal Bridges With Chase Down Block

SALT LAKE CITY – John Collins had an excellent start in the Utah Jazz’s game against the New York Knicks scoring 10 early points while shutting down Mikal Bridges with a surprising chase-down block.

Midway through the quarter, the Knicks stole the ball from Collins leading to what looked like an easy dunk, but the Jazz forward sprinted back down the floor to block Bridges attempt.

Collins block led to a Lauri Markkanen layup to extend the Jazz’s lead to 11-4

it’s never too early to give thanks this holiday season 🙏@jcollins20_ | @markkanenlauri pic.twitter.com/dgne8m37fr — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 23, 2024

Jazz Have Worst Record In West Before Hosting Knicks

The Jazz entered Saturday’s game with a record of 3-12, the worst in the Western Conference and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-worst record in the NBA overall.

Only the 2-12 Washington Wizards had a worse record through the first month of the NBA season.

The Jazz hosted the Knicks in the first game of a five-game homestand.

Related: Jazz Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

The team will also face the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers before returning to the road.

The Jazz were without Kyle Filipowski (ankle) and Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula) in Saturday’s outing.

Both Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis) and Walker Kessler (hip bursitis) returned to the team.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Follow @benshoops