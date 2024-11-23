On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion Carry BYU To Long Touchdown Drive

Nov 23, 2024, 4:04 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

TEMPE, Arizona – Redshirt junior quarterback found a rhythm coming out of halftime. After an ASU turnover on downs, Retzlaff completed five passes before handing to Keelan Marion on a jet sweep for six points. After a failed two-point conversion, the touchdown cut BYU’s deficit to 21-9.

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

Retzlaff found Marion twice early in the drive before a 21-yard pitch and catch to Darius Lassiter moved BYU near midfield. Following an LJ Martin carry, Retzlaff and Marion came together for a 12-yard pass, Marion’s third catch in the half.

On 3rd-and-three from the Sun Devils 10-yard line, Retzlaff handed off to Marion. The redshirt junior did the rest, getting to the edge before looking upfield and crossing the goal line. It was Marion’s second offensive touchdown this season. He has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

BYU’s touchdown couldn’t slow down ASU’s offense. A 61-yard TD pass from Sam Leavitt to Xavier Guillory. The TD extended Arizona State’s lead to 28-9.

RELATED STORIES

No. 14 BYU Cougars @ No. 21 Arizona State

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arizona State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage from Tempe, Arizona, on KSL NewsRadio begins at 11 am. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arizona State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

For more information on BYU football, follow our BYU insider Mitch Harper. Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and hosts the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-1, 6-1)

  • Southern Illinois Salukis @ BYU Cougars  (41-13 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ SMU Mustangs (18-15 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ Wyoming Cowboys (34-14 W)
  • Kansas State Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (38-9 W)
  • No. 22 BYU Cougars @ Baylor Bears (34-28 W)
  • BYE
  • Arizona Wildcats @ BYU Cougars (41-19 W)
  • Oklahoma State Cowboys @ BYU Cougars (38-35 W)
  • BYU Cougars @ UCF Knights (37-24 W)
  • BYE
  • BYU Cougars @ Utah Utes (22-21 W)
  • Kansas Jayhawks @ BYU Cougars (17-13 L)
  • BYU Cougars @ Arizona State Sun Devils
  • Saturday, November 30 – Houston Cougars @ BYU Cougars | Kickoff TBA

BYU Cougars Athletics On KSL Sports

Follow the BYU Cougars with KSL Sports.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect; give us a follow @kslsports.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Brian Preece is a KSLsports.com insider covering Locals in MLB and Salt Lake Bees. Follow Brian’s Bees and Beehive baseball coverage here.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion Carry BYU To Long Touchdown Drive

Redshirt junior quarterback found a rhythm coming out of halftime. After an ASU turnover on downs, Retzlaff completed five passes before handing to Keelan Marion on a wide receiver jet sweep for six points. After a failed two-point conversion, the touchdown cut BYU's deficit to 21-9. 

16 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

John Collins Stops Mikal Bridges With Chase Down Block

John Collins had an excellent start in the Utah Jazz's game against the New York Knicks including a chase down block against Mikal Bridges.

39 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Captain Clayton Keller Continues To Learn As Utah HC Faces ‘Massive’ Matchup With Penguins

Now looking ahead to a critical matchup with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Keller recognizes the opportunity for Utah to figure things out and do whatever it takes to get a much-needed win.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Men’s & Women’s Cross Country Teams Sweep Outdoor National Championships

BYU added to its illustrious trophy case after the Cougar men's and women's cross country teams earned championships.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Jazz To Host Knicks In Rare Midday Game

The Utah Jazz will look to snap a four-game losing streak when they host the New York Knicks on Saturday afternoon in a rare midday game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

No. 14 BYU vs. No. 21 Arizona State: Live Updates, Analysis, And More From Tempe

Stay up to speed with all of the latest information from BYU/Arizona State.

5 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Image of pretty woman walking in snowy mountains. Portrait of female wearing warm winter earmuff, r...

Lighting Design

Brighten your mood this winter with these lighting tricks

Read our lighting tips on how to brighten your mood in the winter if you are experiencing seasonal affective disorder.

A kitchen with a washer and dryer and a refrigerator...

Appliance Man

Appliance Man: A Trusted Name in Utah’s Home Appliance Industry

Despite many recent closures of local appliance stores, Appliance Man remains Utah's trusted home appliance business and is here to stay.

abstract vector digital social network technology background...

Les Olson

Protecting yourself against social engineering attacks

Learn more about the common types of social engineering to protect your online or offline assets from an attack.

family having fun at home...

Lighting Design

Discover the impact of lighting on your mood

From color temperature to lighting saturation, we tackle how different lighting design setups can impact your day-to-day mood.

Laptops in a modern technology store. Department of computers in the electronics store. Choosing a ...

PC Laptops

How to choose the best laptop for college students

Finding the right laptop for college students can be hard, but with this guide we break down what to look for so you can find the best one.

young male technician is repairing a printer at office...

Les Olson

Unraveling the dilemma between leasing and buying office technology

Carefully weigh these pros and cons to make an informed decision that best suits your business growth and day-to-day operation. 

Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion Carry BYU To Long Touchdown Drive