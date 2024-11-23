Jake Retzlaff, Keelan Marion Carry BYU To Long Touchdown Drive

TEMPE, Arizona – Redshirt junior quarterback found a rhythm coming out of halftime. After an ASU turnover on downs, Retzlaff completed five passes before handing to Keelan Marion on a jet sweep for six points. After a failed two-point conversion, the touchdown cut BYU’s deficit to 21-9.

KEE FOR SIX. 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/LVouwi0ENZ — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 23, 2024

Retzlaff found Marion twice early in the drive before a 21-yard pitch and catch to Darius Lassiter moved BYU near midfield. Following an LJ Martin carry, Retzlaff and Marion came together for a 12-yard pass, Marion’s third catch in the half.

On 3rd-and-three from the Sun Devils 10-yard line, Retzlaff handed off to Marion. The redshirt junior did the rest, getting to the edge before looking upfield and crossing the goal line. It was Marion’s second offensive touchdown this season. He has returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

#BYU football caps off a 96-yard drive with a Keelan Marion TD run inside the red zone on a jet sweep.#BYUFootball — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 23, 2024

BYU’s touchdown couldn’t slow down ASU’s offense. A 61-yard TD pass from Sam Leavitt to Xavier Guillory. The TD extended Arizona State’s lead to 28-9.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-1, 6-1)

Follow @bpreece24