Keyonte George Buzzer-Beater Builds Jazz Halftime Lead

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz closed the first half on a 7-0 run, capped by a Keyonte George buzzer-beater to build a 66-51 lead over the New York Knicks.

The Knicks could have taken the last shot of the half, but Karl-Anthony Towns rushed a three-point shot with six seconds left which rimmed out, leading to the last-second buzzer-beater from George.

At the half, George had 10 points and six assists on 4-8 shooting including 2-4 from the three-point line.

The Jazz entered Saturday’s game with a record of 3-12, the worst in the Western Conference and tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for the second-worst record in the NBA overall.

Only the 2-12 Washington Wizards had a worse record through the first month of the NBA season.

The Jazz hosted the Knicks in the first game of a five-game homestand.

The team will also face the San Antonio Spurs, the Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks, and the Los Angeles Lakers before returning to the road.

The Jazz were without Kyle Filipowski (ankle) and Taylor Hendricks (fractured fibula) in Saturday’s outing.

Both Jordan Clarkson (plantar fasciitis) and Walker Kessler (hip bursitis) returned to the team.

