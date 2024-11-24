‘Utah Rising’ group working to make Utah’s economy best in the nation

SALT LAKE CITY – A private sector group created by the Salt Lake Chamber wants to make Utah’s economy the best in the nation.

The Salt Lake Chamber’s new private sector group Utah Rising is trying to turn Utah’s economy into the best in the US. Salt Lake Chamber President Derek Miller told Inside Sources that one of its focuses is on housing.

“Every other goal in our six areas has a 10-year horizon,” Miller said. “This is the one goal that we know we can’t take 10 years to get ahead of.”

Miller said the group is working to help housing in legislative sessions and at local levels, and believes the state is at a tipping point.

“We’re reaching a tipping point where we really have to ask ourselves, ‘Are we going to have to start turning businesses away? Or are we going to have to tell businesses that are already here that they need to constrain their growth because we don’t have the energy production or the infrastructure.'”

Miller said another challenge the state is facing is housing availability and affordability.