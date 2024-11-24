Community helps police find man suspected of breaking into school, damaging property

MOUNT PLEASANT – A suspect is in police custody after they said he broke into a school and damaged property.

According to Mount Pleasant Police Chief Steve Gray, the suspect broke a window at Pleasant Creek School and went inside. Police reported they believe the break-in took place Friday night, but are still investigating.

Police said the man damaged property, including school laptops, and estimated the damages would be at least $1,500. On Saturday, police did not know if anything from inside the school was taken.

Gray told KSL TV that the department posted information about the suspect on their Facebook page, and was able to identify the suspect within a couple of hours due to a “massive response from their community.”

Gray expressed in a post on Facebook that he was thankful the community could band together and assist the police.

“This is what I love about small towns,” the post read. “We work together to solve problems. Thanks to the tips from our citizens we have identified the suspect and he has been taken into custody.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.