Keelan Marion’s Second Rushing Touchdown Keeps BYU Alive

TEMPE, Arizona – Another long BYU touchdown drive ended with Keelan Marion scoring his second rushing touchdown and trimming ASU’s lead to 28-23.

Jet Sweep. Version 2. ✈️💨 Cougs continue to cut into the lead in Tempe.#Big12FB | 📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/FmdbYqAG6v — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 23, 2024

In total control in the second half, BYU QB Jake Retzlaff completed three passes of 10+ yards on the drive. Retzlaff also helped draw a defensive pass interference on a ball intended for Darius Lassiter, which set up the rushing touchdown.

BYU marched 88 yards in nine plays to stay alive against a very physical Arizona State team.

No. 14 BYU Cougars @ No. 21 Arizona State

What channel is BYU football on?

The BYU football game against Arizona State will be broadcast on ESPN. Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor are on the call. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. MT.

How to Watch:

Television

ESPN

Mobile/Streaming Devices

ESPN App (Available on Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Apple TV, Roku, Xbox, Google TV, and Amazon Fire TV)

How to Listen

Radio

KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM & 1160 AM)

Extended pregame coverage from Tempe, Arizona, on KSL NewsRadio begins at 11 am. MT.

Online

KSLSports.com

KSLNewsRadio.com

Mobile

KSL Sports app

KSL NewsRadio app

Postgame Show

BYU vs. Arizona State recap on KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM), KSLSports.com, and the KSL Sports app.

BYU Cougars 2024 Schedule (9-1, 6-1)

