Utah State Football Blows Out SDSU In Last Home Game Of Season

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State Football has now won three of its last four games with a big 41-20 win over the SDSU Aztecs at Maverik Stadium on Saturday.

The Aggies and Aztecs faced off in what was the Mountain West games of the year in 2023. USU came out in top, 32-24, in double overtime.

SDSU and Utah State came into the matchup with the same record, both overall and in conference play. The Aggies will head east to take on Colorado State to end their season.

First Half

The first half was filled with ups and downs for Utah State and the first drive of the game encapsulated that perfectly.

The Aztec’s offense drove down the field with relative ease before the Aggies stonewalled them on the goal line to force a turnover on downs.

The next three drives saw nothing but punts until SDSU finally got on the board with a 35-yard field goal.

After a three-and-out from USU, the San Diego State offense did the same. But then, Spencer Petras threw a pick and the Aztecs immediately capitalized with a touchdown drive.

A turnover on downs set up an SDSU field goal, and just like that, Utah State trailed 13-0.

After the field goal, there was about three minutes left in the half.

With Bryson Barnes in under center, the Utah State offense finally got some momentum. It took just four plays to go 65 yards and get into the end zone.

But the Aggies weren’t done there.

They forced another SDSU three-and-out and got the ball back after only 22 seconds came off the clock.

The following drive also went 65 yards, but it took even less time to find six. From the nine-yard line, Barnes found Grant Page in the back left corner and the sophomore wideout pulled in a ridiculous one-hand grab.

In a matter of minutes, Utah State stormed back from down 13-0 to take a lead going into the break.

Despite only playing in the second quarter, Barnes was the team’s leading passer and rusher at halftime.

Second Half

Barnes’ hot hand from the end of the first half carried over into the third quarter.

The Aggies marched down the field in just eight plays to punch in their third touchdown in three drives.

The rest of the quarter was relatively quiet.

Two SDSU punts and one USU punt closed out the quarter with the score at 21-13.

The fourth quarter was dominated by the Aggies. The first score came just two minutes in as Barnes and Page connected for touchdown number two.

After another San Diego State punt, a 63-yard Barnes run set USU up in scoring range. From there, it only took a few rushes for Kyrese White to punch it in from five yards out.

The Aztecs turned it over on downs on their next drive. Once again, Utah State capitalized.

Barnes went 2/2 through the air and also scrambled twice to set up a rushing TD for Herschel Turner.

SDSU was able to find the end zone one more time on their last drive but it was too little, too late.

Utah State Football picked up its fourth win of the season with the 41-20 victory over the Aztecs.

