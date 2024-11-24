No. 14 BYU’s Comeback Falls Short In Loss To No. 21 Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. – No. 14 BYU couldn’t get enough second-half stops as the No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils held on for a 28-23 win.

The final play was delayed several minutes after Arizona State fans stormed the field, mistakenly thinking time had expired. After a nearly 15-minute break to clear the field, Jake Retzlaff’s Hail Mary pass was caught by Chase Roberts short of the goal line. Two ASU defenders dragged down Roberts as the clock expired.

BYU enters the matchup with a 9-1 overall record and 6-1 in Big 12 Conference play. The Cougars are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings.

They dropped from No. 6 to No. 14 after an upset loss to Kansas last week.

Arizona State is ranked No. 21 after taking down previously ranked Kansas State in Manhattan last week.

The Sun Devils are 8-2 overall, 5-2 in Big 12 play. Arizona State is undefeated in games played at Mountain America Stadium this season, while BYU is undefeated on the road. Something has got to give.

KSL Sports is inside Mountain America Stadium for the Top 25 showdown in Big 12 play.

Keep checking here for updates throughout the afternoon as BYU squares off against Arizona State for the first time in Tempe since 1997.

Pregame

First Quarter

Arizona State was all over BYU on 4th & 6. Jake Retzlaff had nowhere to throw. Turnover on downs from the ASU 46-yard line.

BYU's defense had no answer for Cam Skattebo on the first drive. That has been a trend for BYU to start games poorly on defense. But they couldn't keep the Sun Devils out of the end zone. Skattebo had 7 carries for 44 yards, 1 TD, 6.3 ypc on the first drive.

Two drives, two turnovers for BYU to open this game. – Turnover on Downs

– Interception

Jake Retzlaff tossed a pass to the right side. The ASU DE engaged with Isaiah Jatta, got his hand up, and deflected the pass. ASU LB Jordan Crook dives out and picks it off. Both of BYU's drives stalled in Arizona State territory.

Arizona State closed the first quarter with a 4th down conversion by RB Cam Skattebo. Initially, BYU's defense looked to have the stop, but Skattebo's trademark second effort moved the sticks.

Second Quarter

BYU's defense comes up with an interception. Tanner Wall with the pick. Sam Leavitt's first interception since the Utah game on October 11.

BYU has recorded at least one interception in all 11 games this season.

Another great play from BYU's special teams. BYU speedster Evan Johnson was there to ensure Sam Vander Haar's punt was inside the ASU 5-yard line.

Arizona State completes a 12-play, 95-yard drive with a Cam Skattebo 4-yard touchdown. Longest ASU drive of the season. BYU's defense is struggling without Taggart in the middle.

Arizona State recovers an onside kick. The kick hit BYU's Talan Alfrey, but he couldn't come up with it. ASU takes over at the 50-yard line with a 14-0 lead. Wow.

Cam Skattebo pulled a Terrell Owens signing a football after a 23-yard touchdown run.

BYU's defense did not show up in the first half. They can't tackle Skattebo.

Will Ferrin delivers some points for BYU. 49-yard field goal. ASU 21, BYU 3 0:25 – 2nd Quarter

Arizona State – 21

Arizona State – 21

BYU – 3 Halftime

Third Quarter

Kalani Sitake told ESPN that Tyler Batty spoke to the BYU team in the halftime locker room as the Cougars face a 21-3 deficit against Arizona State.

Miles Hall gets a sack on Dallin Leavitt on 3rd & 4, but BYU CB Marque Collins was called for a defensive holding.

Turnover on downs for Arizona State. BYU's defense gets a stop. ASU goes for it on 4th & Goal from the 4, and the Cougs get off the field.

BYU football caps off a 96-yard drive with a Keelan Marion TD run inside the red zone on a jet sweep.

BYU's offense from earlier in the season has suddenly returned.

Third Quarter

BYU's defense gets a stop. Arizona State punts for the first time with 12:28 remaining in the fourth.

The north endzone BYU is heading into in the fourth quarter has a clock issue right now. The clock is at 4:17, and the play clock isn't working.

Jake Retzlaff stays in the pocket and takes a massive blindside hit. He was able to get rid of it at the last second and completes a pass to Darius Lassiter for 24 yards.

Keelan Marion scores on a 1-yard touchdown run. BYU is looking to make an incredible comeback.

BYU comes up with a 4th down stop! Isaiah Glasker tackles Sam Leavitt. BYU takes over on its own 11.

Jake Retzlaff throws an interception. The ball goes by the outstretched hands of Darius Lassiter. ASU ball.

