Utah Football Vs. Iowa State Cyclones Live Blog: Updates, Analysis, And More

Nov 23, 2024, 5:20 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football will celebrate senior night as they host the Iowa State Cyclones in the last home game of the 2024 season.

Both sides enter the matchup with something at stake. The Utes need to win out in order to be bowl-eligible. The Cyclones are still in the race for the Big 12 title game but a late-season loss would likely dash those hopes.

Stay caught up on all the action from Rice-Eccles Stadium with our live blog!

Pregame

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.
Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

No. 14 BYU Offensive Production Among Questions Answered Against No. 21 Arizona State

Too many turnovers cost No. 14 BYU a chance to keep themselves in the drivers seat for a berth in the Big 12 championship game.

6 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU Football’s Loss At Arizona State

Takeaways from the wild finish for BYU football's game to Arizona State.

14 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Kessler’s Return Helps Jazz Sink Knicks

The Utah Jazz caught fire in their 121-106 victory over the New York Knicks to move to 4-12 on the season.

26 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Utah LB Lander Barton Intercepts Iowa State, Returns It 87 Yards For Six

Early in the second quarter against Iowa State, Utah LB Lander Barton picked off the QB and rumbled for over 80 yards to punch in six.

37 minutes ago

KSL Sports

Premature Field Storming Causes Significant Delay In BYU-Arizona State Game

The Arizona State Sun Devils' questionable clock management in the closing minute of a 28-23 win over No. 14 BYU caused a nearly 20-minute delay after ASU fans stormed the field, inadvertently thinking the game was over.

1 hour ago

KSL Sports

Former Utah RB Zack Moss Attends Senior Night Game Against Iowa State

Former Utah running back Zack Moss touched down in SLC this weekend to watch his alma mater take on the Iowa State Cyclones for senior night.

2 hours ago

