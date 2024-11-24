Utah Football Vs. Iowa State Cyclones Live Blog: Updates, Analysis, And More

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Football will celebrate senior night as they host the Iowa State Cyclones in the last home game of the 2024 season.

Both sides enter the matchup with something at stake. The Utes need to win out in order to be bowl-eligible. The Cyclones are still in the race for the Big 12 title game but a late-season loss would likely dash those hopes.

Stay caught up on all the action from Rice-Eccles Stadium with our live blog!

Pregame

Specialists have taken the field. pic.twitter.com/9KSfgzHfG7 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 23, 2024

The hand painted helmets look fantastic. pic.twitter.com/6DI16HiaQU — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 23, 2024

First Quarter

Utah wins the toss and deferred to the second half, Iowa State will start with the ball. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Smith Snowden with the PBU on 3rd down and Utah forces a quick 3 & out. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Isaac Wilson connects with Daidren Zipperer on a 46 yard reception! Great ball and catch… Utah to the ISU 33 yard line. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

After the big play, Utah stalls out in the red zone. Iowa State got the run stops and Utah settles for a field goal. Cole Becker knocks it through. Utah 3, Iowa State 0 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Two touchbacks???? Wow. Winds of change or something. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

3rd and 7 and ISU is short but it looks like they’ll go for it on 4th and 2… — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Utah stops the drive, ISU will settle for a field goal…. And it’s blocked but flags are done.

Utah flagged for holding and it’s an automatic 1st down. — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Iowa State gets it into the end zone on a slant route. Lots of frustration over that defensive holding call. Iowa State 7, Utah 3 — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Higgins with his eighth TD grab of the season! pic.twitter.com/yBd9Ykz7Af 🌪️🚨🌪️ — Iowa State Football (@CycloneFB) November 24, 2024

I haven’t seen a good look of the defensive holding penalty. But maybe someone had their phone out recording it? — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Second Quarter

LANDER BARTON PICK SIX!!!!!!! THE STREAK LIVES ON — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Some things are just meant to be… 87 yards the other way. Incredible play by Barton and Vaughn at the end to provide the last block to get Barton into the end zone. Utah 10, Iowa State 7 https://t.co/8iDyDLDbua — Steve Bartle (@BartleKSLsports) November 24, 2024

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Steve Bartle is the Utah insider for KSL Sports. He hosts The Utah Blockcast (SUBSCRIBE) and appears on KSL Sports Zone to break down the Utes. You can follow him on X for the latest Utah updates and game analysis.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.