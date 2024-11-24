On the Site:
National Radon Action Month resources
Former Utah RB Zack Moss Attends Senior Night Game Against Iowa State

Nov 23, 2024, 5:44 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah running back Zack Moss touched down in SLC this weekend to watch his alma mater take on the Iowa State Cyclones for senior night.

Early on Saturday, Moss sent out an X post saying he would be back at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Moss played four seasons in a Utes jersey from 2016 to 2019.

After getting drafted in 2020, Moss has played for three different teams in the NFL. He spent three seasons in Buffalo before moving to Indianapolis for two years after that.

Moss signed with the Bengals in the 2024 offseason and has appeared in eight games for Cincinnati this season.

In those games, Moss has taken 74 carries for 242 yards and two touchdowns.

Cincinnati is currently third in the AFC North with a record of 4-7.

About Zack Moss

Before his NFL career, Moss was a standout play for the University of Utah.

In college, Moss is the career rushing leader in Utah football history. He holds the following records at Utah:

  • Most career 100-yard rushing games
  • Rushing touchdowns
  • Rushing yards
  • Total touchdowns
  • Most 1,000-yard rushing seasons
  • Rushing attempts

Moss was drafted by the Bills in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft with the 86th overall selection.

As a rookie in 2020, Moss played 13 games, recording 481 rushing yards on 112 carries and four touchdowns. He also had 14 receptions for 95 yards and one touchdown.

Moss appeared in 13 games and ran for 345 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He added 23 receptions for 197 yards and one touchdown.

In 2022, the former Utah standout was traded to the Colts after seeing limited action in Buffalo.

During his time in Buffalo, Moss ran for 917 yards on 225 carries for eight touchdowns. Through the air, Moss had 44 receptions for 319 yards and two touchdowns.

In eight games with the Colts in 2022, Moss carried the ball 76 games for 365 yards and a touchdown. Last year, Moss appeared in 14 games and had 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

Moss played 14 games for Indy in 2023 and posted 183 carries for 794 yards and five touchdowns.

About #LocalsInTheNFL

For over five years, KSL Sports has provided coverage on all NFL players with ties to the state of Utah.

Whether they attended Utah or BYU or grew up in the Beehive State, we keep you caught up with how the locals are performing on the highest stage.

From highlights to trades and other breaking news, check out our Locals In The NFL coverage here.

Chandler Holt is a co-host of the Jazz Notes podcast, a Locals In The NFL Insider, and Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com. Follow Chandler on X for Utah Jazz and Locals In The NFL updates.

